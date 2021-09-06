The Tennessee Secretary of State’s office is observing National Voter Registration Month in September by leading voter-registration efforts in high schools and on college campuses.
“More Tennesseans are registered to vote now than any time in our state’s history,” Secretary of State Tre Hargett said in a news release. “During National Voter Registration Month, we are looking to build on this momentum. That is why we are working with high schools, universities, businesses and organizations to make sure everyone knows that it has never been easier to register to vote or cast a ballot in Tennessee.”
His office is working with East Tennessee State University and Tennessee’s eight other Division I public universities to hold a voter registration drive during a tailgate party before a home football game at each school.
Students, university leadership and staff, athletic departments, student government associations, campus civic engagement organizations and local county election commissions to are all coming together to help university students and football fans register to vote.
At the beginning of the school year, the Secretary of State’s office launched the Anne Dallas Dudley award for Tennessee high schools that register at least 85% of eligible students to vote. The award is named in honor of Dudley, one of the central figures in the women’s suffrage movement.
Through the “Your Vote Matters” program, the Secretary of State’s office is working with businesses and organizations across the state to help them promote voter registration and civic engagement to their employees, customers and the community.
Hargett’s office is providing corporate and community organizations participating in the “Your Vote Matters” program with tools they can use to promote National Voter Registration Month. Hargett is also speaking with groups across the state about how to increase civic engagement.
Any Tennessee business or organization can join “Your Vote Matters” by registering on GoVoteTN.gov.
Registering to vote, updating your address or checking your registration status is fast, easy and secure with the Secretary of State’s online voter registration system, GoVoteTN.gov.
Using a computer, phone or tablet, any U.S. citizen with a driver’s license or a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security can register in minutes at GoVoteTN.gov. A paper voter registration application is also available to download at GoVoteTN.gov.
National Voter Registration Month is a nonpartisan, nationwide effort encouraging all eligible voters to register and participate in the electoral process.
