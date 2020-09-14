Funds to help with technology services
Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett and state Sen. Rusty Crowe visited the Johnson City Public Library Monday and presented a Library Services and Technology Act grant worth $6,974.
LSTA grants are federal funds appropriated specifically for library technology services. The Tennessee secretary of state’s office awards and distributes the funds to eligible Tennessee libraries.
Hargett said he was “proud to make this presentation, which will enhance the technology services that your library is able to offer,” and said the focus on technology is more important than ever.
“We’re grateful for the secretary’s support, because it helps JCPL live into its mission and cultural values,” library director Julia Turpin said. “With this technology grant, we’re able to empower our users in an increasingly digital world.”
Contributed to the Press