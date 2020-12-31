The second phase of the Johnson City’s downtown water and wastewater system improvement project will begin on Monday, Jan. 4 as contractors begin installing sewer cleanouts in the sidewalk on the south side of the 100 block of East Market Street.
This work will require a lane closure and a traffic shift.
The same section of East Market Street, between South Roan Street and Buffalo Street, will be closed to all traffic beginning on Jan. 11 and remain closed through the end of March as contractors conduct a variety of sewer line rehabilitation and replacement work and install sewer cleanouts for all businesses that do not have one currently.
Also during this time, city crews will install a new water mainline, new water service lines, and new fire sprinkler connections. Pedestrian access to sidewalks along East Market Street will also be impacted at times during the construction.
The first phase of the project, which started in October and is expected to be complete by mid-January, involved the rehabilitation of the large sewer line that runs under Buffalo Street from the Cherry Street intersection through the South Roan Street intersection and under Water Street.
Johnson City is reinvesting over $1 million in the project, which includes the rehabilitation of 2,600 feet of sewer line and over 550 feet of waterline installation. A portion of the project is being funded through the Appalachian Regional Commission.
Additional information about the project and updates to changes in traffic patterns will be available on the City’s website at www.johnsoncitytn.org/downtownimprovementsproject.
"Johnson City has a responsibility to provide our customers safe and reliable utility services,” Director of Water and Sewer Services Tom Witherspoon said in October. “This cast iron and concrete sewer line was installed around 1970.
"As we’ve continued to deliver water and wastewater amid the challenges of COVID-19, we know that repairing and replacing aging infrastructure remains critical to our mission to protect the public health and strengthen communities. This project will allow us to provide service for the next 100 years.”