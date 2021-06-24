Hunger doesn’t take a vacation, which is why Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee is providing the Summer Food Service program to address the summer-specific needs of children in the region.
The Summer Food Service is a program of the United States Department of Agriculture administered locally by the Tennessee Department of Human Services.
Feeding children all summer long
The program provides children with free, healthy meals during summer months when school is not in session and when many children often miss meals and lack proper nutrition.
In our region, Second Harvest Food Bank’s summer food service is being provided at Girls Inc., the Boys and Girls Club, the Unicoi County Family YMCA and at Harold McCormick Elementary School in Elizabethton.
The Johnson City Press dropped in on Girls Inc. this week just after the Second Harvest truck had arrived with meals for the day.
“We are so thankful for Second Harvest Food Bank for their continued support of our summer camp,” said Nikki Hughes, president and CEO of Girls Inc. of Johnson City/Washington County. “They have fed our girls for 18 years.”
The Summer Food Service Program and Child Hunger Mobile Pantry provide summer lunch and family food boxes to children and families in need of food assistance during the 10-week summer period when school is out. This program serves an average of 3,700 food-insecure children and families. This year Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee’s Summer Food Service Program is made possible with donations from the Enterprise Rent-a-Car Foundation through Feeding America and No Kid Hungry — Share Our Strength Foundation and support from AmeriCorps.
One child in six is “food insecure”
According to Feeding America, one in six children in Tennessee is food insecure, which means they may not know where they will get their next meal.
“Childhood hunger doesn’t get a summer vacation,” said Second Harvest Food Bank Executive Director Rhonda Chafin. “At Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee, it is our vision that no child goes hungry. The Food Bank’s Summer Food Service Program helps make sure that no child will miss meals or go without proper nutrition during the summer.”
Second Harvest Summer Food Service is available at 35 mobile sites. Text Summer to 1-877-379-5033 to be matched with a site.
Summer Food Service is also available at these sites:
9 — 9:40 a,m.: Boys and Girls Club Washington County/Johnson City, breakfast
Noon - 1 p.m.: Boys and Girls Club Washington County/Johnson City, lunch
8 — 8:30 a.m.: Girls Inc. Johnson City, breakfast
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.: Girls Inc. Johnson City, lunch
8 — 8:30 a.m.: Unicoi YMCA, breakfast
11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m.: Unicoi YMCA, lunch
8 - 9 a.m.: Girl’s Inc Piney Flats, breakfast
3 - 4 p.m.: Girl’s Inc Piney Flats, snack
7:15 — 8 a.m.: Harold McCormick school, breakfast
3 — 3:30 p.m.: Harold McCormick school, snack
Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, disability, and reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity. Meals will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.
About Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee
Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee has led the effort to end hunger in Northeast Tennessee since 1986 and is the only food bank serving the eight county region incorporating Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington Counties.
Its mission is to feed the hungry in Northeast Tennessee by securing and distributing food and engaging our community in the fight to end hunger through regional partnerships, programs and education. In addition to serving partner agencies, Second Harvest administers programs that directly benefit individuals and families at risk for hunger. Second Harvest Food bank of Northeast Tennessee is a member of the Feeding America network of food banks. Visit the Food Bank’s website www.netfoodbank.org for more information or call (423) 279-0430. Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 3327, Johnson City, TN 37602.