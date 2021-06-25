The search for 5-year-old Summer Wells will continue through the weekend as a host of agencies — including a specialized Federal Bureau of Investigation team — comb through rough terrain and hundreds of tips.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Public Information Officer Leslie Earhart said in a Friday email that, “As of this afternoon, we’ve received around 400 tips. None have resulted in a significant development.”
The FBI activated a Child Abduction Rapid Deployment Team to work the case last Saturday, Darrell DeBusk, public affairs officer with the FBI Knoxville field office, told the Times News by email Friday afternoon.
“FBI CARD Teams consist of highly trained and experienced subject-matter experts, including FBI agents, intelligence analysts and behavioral analysis profilers,” DeBusk said.
“CARD also utilizes resources from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and a variety of search teams. CARD Teams provide on-the-ground investigative, technical, analytical and resource assistance during non-family child abductions, ransom child abductions and mysterious disappearances of children.”
Church Hill Rescue Squad Capt. Tim Coup is overseeing the search and rescue operation. On Thursday, Coup noted that at that point, 106 agencies from across Tennessee — as well as Ohio, Virginia, Alabama, Georgia and North Carolina — have assisted in the search.
They’ve covered more than 4.6 square miles and more than 3,000 acres, and Coup said many of the areas have been covered more than once.
Some areas they’ve covered four to six times.
“These terrains have exhausted crews both physically and mentally,” Coup said. “We’re still utilizing local and regional resources, but have had to call upon and utilize resources from middle and west Tennessee along with out-of-state resources to bring a fresh set of eyes and rested bodies into the search operations.”
Earhart said individuals trained in peer support are available if needed by any of those involved in the search.
Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson has repeatedly said assistance from the public isn’t needed in the ground search, except from property owners in the area searching their own land. The concern is that untrained searchers acting outside the coordinated effort could become lost or injured and draw resources away from the search for Summer.
Lawson has asked residents and property owners in and around the Upper Beech Creek community in both Hawkins and Sullivan counties to search their property (Ben Hill Road intersects with Beech Creek Road about 1 mile from the Hawkins/Sullivan line). If property owners or residents are physically unable to search their property, they can call the HCSO at (423) 272-4848 and a deputy will come to search the property for them.
Summer Wells stands 3 feet tall and weighs 40 pounds. She has blond hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen wearing gray pants and a pink shirt and might have been barefoot.
Anyone who has information about Summer is asked to call the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 272-7121 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND (824-3466).