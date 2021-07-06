ROAN MOUNTAIN — The Carter County Sheriff’s Department is continuing to search for 65-year-old Tom Hastings, who has been missing from his home at 245 Laurel Highlands Road, Roan Mountain since last Friday.
“We have searched everywhere, he is still missing,” Sheriff Dexter Lunceford said Tuesday morning, He said he had just finished discussing the search effort with members of the Rescue Squad.
Hastings’ family organized its own search party on Tuesday morning, planning to search from 8 a.m. The family has issued flyers bearing Hastings photographs and an email address at findtomhastings@gmail.com to contact the family. The flyer says Hastings is suffering from dementia.
Hastings was last seen on July 1, wearing a gray North Carolina State sweatshirt and gray sweatpants. Hastings is described as approximately 6 feet tall, weighing 200 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair.
The department asked anyone who sees Hastings to call 911.