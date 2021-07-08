ELIZABETHTON — A 65-year-old man remains missing from his home on Laurel Highlands Road in Roan Mountain a week after he went missing.
Searches by the Carter County Sheriff’s Department and others organized by the family have failed to find Thomas Hastings, who has been described as suffering from dementia.
Hastings went missing on July 1. That was also the day that Tennessee’s new Silver Alert program went into effect. Thomas Gray, public. Information officer for the sheriff’s department, said the department was not notified that Hastings was missing until 48 hours later. He said that caused some misinterpretation of the new law.
That law requires that when a law enforcement agency receives information on a missing person who is suffering from dementia, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation must be notified within four hours so that the Silver Alert is put into effect.
Gray said that since it had already been 48 hours, the TBI was not immediately notified. He said that interpretation was corrected and the TBI was notified and the Silver Alert for Hastings went into effect on Tuesday.
Hastings is described as being 6 feet tall, weighing 200 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt with the words “North Carolina State” printed on it. He was also wearing gray sweatpants. The Silver Alert also said Hastings “has a medical condition that impairs his ability to return safely without assistance.”
Anyone with any information regarding Hastings’ whereabouts is asked to call the Carter County Sheriff’s Department at 423- 542-1845 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.