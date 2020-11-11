Johnson City Schools will move Science Hill High School to a full remote schedule starting Thursday due to concerns over COVID-19.
The decision was made at the recommendation of the Northeast Regional Health Office, according to the district.
District officials will monitor COVID-19 case numbers to decide the learning method for students’ return on Monday, Nov. 30, following Thanksgiving break from Nov. 25 through Nov. 27.
“We understand the effect this has on families, but we must err on the side of caution,” Johnson City Schools Superintendent Steve Barnett said in a news release.
“We want to encourage our community to follow the guidance of the Center for Disease Control and the Northeast Regional Health Office. It is important that we wear masks, socially distance and wash hands to slow the spread of COVID-19.”
The move comes after Science Hill High School recorded 20 positive cases among students and three positive cases among faculty Wednesday. The school also recorded 148 students and three faculty members in quarantine due to concerns over possible exposure.
On Oct. 12, the school recorded three positive cases among students, one positive staff member and 18 students in quarantine.
Barnett said the move was in line with the Tennessee Department of Education’s COVID-19 Case Response Rubric, which calls for a 14-day closure when schools have an increasing number of cases and officials are “unable to confidently contact trace.”
“Our goal is to continue to make decisions that affect the least number of students possible,” he said in a statement. “We know that students learn best in the classroom and many of our students receive essential services through our schools. If we can confidently contact trace, we will continue to send individuals home first, then classes, hallways and as a last resort, schools.”
Meals will be available for pickup until Nov. 25 during the closure. They can be picked up at the top of the tiered parking lot at Science Hill High School from 9:20 a.m. to 10:05 a.m.
Parents may also pick-up food at the cafeteria door at Cherokee Elementary and at the back of Mountain View Elementary.
For more information, visit www.jcschools.org.