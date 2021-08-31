Jerry “Dusty” Sayers played a pivotal role in “Liberty! The Saga of Sycamore Shoals,” an outdoor play recounting the formation of America’s first independent government and other historic events in the region during the 18th century.
During an emotional climax, the Rev. Samuel Doak, a character Sayers regularly portrayed during his roughly 25 years with the production, stands up on a stump to deliver a prayer.
One year, the wind shifted, blowing smoke from a nearby campfire into Sayers’ face.
“You could see his eyes were tearing up ... but he never missed a beat,” said Michael Barnett, the president of the Friends of Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park. “He stayed right in it and went right on with it. I thought, ‘Now, that’s absolute dedication.’”
That dedication is one of the traits people remember fondly about Sayers, a history teacher at Science Hill High School who died over the weekend after about 16 years at the school. Himself a graduate of Science Hill High School, Sayers taught classes in both world and U.S. history.
“He had a very calm and quiet demeanor about him, but he was also someone that I think people looked up to just simply for the knowledge and stability he brought,” said Barnett, who met Sayers about 12 years ago and got to know him through “Liberty!”
Sayers took the play seriously and poured a lot of effort and energy into his performance as Doak, Barnett said.
“He didn’t have to study a script,” Barnett said. “He knew it. He knew every aspect about Samuel Doak, and I don’t know that that’s going to be easily replaceable — if ever — with someone who can do it quite as good as him.”
Sarah Kolseth, a former cast member, first met Sayers in 2006 and still remembers the first time she saw him play Doak in front of a live audience.
“It was powerful,” Kolseth said. “When he stood on that stump with the spotlight shining on him, Dusty truly brought history to life. He delivered those words with such passion and conviction. I already loved history in general, but his ability to bring history to life made me want to learn more — especially about the history of the people who built East Tennessee.”
Kolseth was a junior at Elizabethton High School when she first joined the cast and had never been involved in anything at Sycamore Shoals State Park.
At the time, she was a little nervous about joining the play — especially when she learned rehearsals had been going on for a month and many of the actors had been in the production for years. Sayers, however, immediately helped her feel at home.
“At my first rehearsal, I received such a warm welcome from everyone,” Kolseth said. “Jerry walked up and introduced himself as ‘Dusty.’ He was so kind and had such a calm presence. He definitely helped me feel less anxious and helped me know there was space for me there.”
Sayers was compassionate, patient and eloquent, Kolseth said.
“He very tactfully navigated lectures and conversations about difficult topics and horrific historical events like the building of the Great Wall of China, WWII, The Trail of Tears, etc.” Kolseth said. “If he was not 100% certain about the details of an event, he would pause the conversation and come back to it after researching a little more to refresh his memory.”
Although she never had a class with Sayers, Kolseth said, she still learned a lot about history in casual conversations.
“He was extremely knowledgeable about history and current events,” she said. “He was able to seamlessly relate history to current events, thus teaching lessons we can learn from history to apply to our lives today.”
In 2016, Kolseth and her family moved to North Carolina, but they kept in touch with Sayers and much of the cast of “Liberty!” The news of Sayers’ passing was a shock, Kolseth said.
“He treated everyone as he wanted to be treated,” Kolseth said. “He always made room for everyone. There was always room at his table.”
Mark Braswell, another friend who performed alongside Sayers in “Liberty!” said he has several favorite memories of Sayers. They spoke about the historical background of events depicted in the play, Braswell said, and Sayers was a good father to his sons.
“Although my favorite memory of him was praying with him during the performance — around the campfire and the darkness of night, he made it feel as though we were ‘really’ going to the battle of Kings Mountain, that everything was on the line, our families fighting together for our freedom,” Braswell said.