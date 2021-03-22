A Science Hill High School student — identified by police as the person who made threats of harming others at the school — was charged with false reporting on Monday, according to a Johnson City Police Department release.
With the help of school officials on Sunday, investigators identified the student who posted several comments on a social media app indicating there would be some type of revengeful actions on their part.
The teen’s name and gender were not released.
The threats
“gonna get my revenge on everyone at science hill who did me wrong.”
“y’all aren’t going to make fun of me ever again after tomorrow.”
“we’re all just 1 bad day away from being like me.”
“taking away all their blessings.”
After interviewing the teen, Maj. Brian Rice said Sunday that investigators determined there was no danger to students, faculty or staff at Science Hill.
School system response
Greg Wallace, Johnson City Schools safety supervisor, said staff at Science Hill noticed an uptick in absences on Monday.
Science Hill, which typically has an attendance rate of 92% or more, had an attendance rate of 84% on Monday.
Wallace was unsure if all the absences were related to the threat.
The system has several ways of notifying parents of a threat, he said. On Sunday, Johnson City police issued a release about the incident, which the school system shared on its social media platforms. Principal Josh Carter also sent a notice to staff and students through the school’s email system.
The system has a messenger service that can send notifications to anyone who signs up. Wallace said school officials chose not to use that communications system Sunday because they felt the methods they employed were enough.
“But that’s something that we’re always in discussions about — what’s the quickest way to get that information out?” Wallace said.
If there was an immediate threat, like an incident occurring on campus, Wallace said the system would have promptly sent a notification over its messenger system and through other means.
As of late Monday morning, Wallace said, the school system’s post on Facebook was shared almost 100 times and viewed by nearly 8,000 people. He added that Instagram and Facebook are typically the system’s strongest platforms for those messages.
Communication is key
The school system most frequently hears about threats through parents or students, who oftentimes reach out directly to staff and school administrators. The system also has a tip line accessible through its website.
With communication constantly evolving, Wallace said, developing trust with the school community is vital.
“Kids, they’re born into the digital world,” Wallace said. “They’re always going to be one step ahead.”
That makes it important for parents to know who their kids are talking to and for the school system to develop trust with students.
When it becomes aware of a threat, the system maintains constant contact and shares information with Johnson City police.
Wallace said the school system plans to roll out a new app called STOPit in the near future that will allow students to directly report safety threats. The app will also give students access to suicide awareness resources.
Anytime there’s a threat at a school, Wallace said, there will be a police presence at the building and a school consequence for the student involved. The student will also receive a mental health evaluation to determine if they’re an immediate danger to themselves or others.
Police said the teen would have a court hearing in Johnson City Juvenile Court at a later date. The release also did not indicate if the student was in police custody or not.