Science Hill High School senior Lexi Keller is known by her peers and staff as someone committed to helping others through community service.
Keller does everything from collecting food for those in need to teaching children sign language. She said she eventually hopes to pursue a career in pediatrics to continue helping others.
On Friday, the Press asked her to tell us a bit more about herself, starting with some fast facts.
Keller Briefly
Age: 17
Favorite subject: Science
Dogs or cats: Dogs
Favorite food: Pizza
Favorite musician: Luke Combs
What kinds of community service work are you involved in?
Being president of Beta Club at Science Hill and being involved in my church has given me many opportunities to help the community in several ways. Some of those opportunities include providing much-needed supplies for the animal shelter, collecting food for Good Samaritan Ministries and teaching kids at my church sign language and dances for Vacation Bible School.
Why is community service important to you?
Community service is important to me because it gives me the chance to help those who aren’t able to provide for themselves. Students should want to engage in work like this to better the community and be blessed with the knowledge that they’ve helped someone, even if it was in a small way.
What are some of the main challenges students face today, in your opinion?
The main challenge students my age face is preparing for life after high school, whether they are going on to college or going into the workforce. The best way I’m dealing with this is making a good connection with counselors and administrators, both at Science Hill and East Tennessee State University, to make sure I have everything I need to be successful.
Who inspires you most in life?
My mom inspires me most in life because, even after all the things that life has thrown at her, she's able to push through and do what it takes to be a great mom.
What are your plans after high school?
After high school, I plan on attending ETSU to major in biology. I hope to attend medical school after college to become a pediatric cardiologist.