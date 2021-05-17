When senior Preston Trent heard that auditions to speak at Science Hill High School's graduation were coming up, he instantly knew he had to sign up.
"There are so many things that the senior class looked forward to this year that had to be changed or canceled due to the pandemic," Trent said. "The graduation ceremony is something I used to take for granted, but now appreciate so much more. I knew that I wanted to be part of it.
"I have one chance in life to do something like this."
Trent will be one of roughly 460 students graduating during the school's ceremony on Friday, May 28, and during his speech, he plans to applaud the perseverance of the Class of 2021.
The Johnson City Press recently asked him about his plans after graduation, his advice for middle schoolers entering high school and the most important lesson he's learned during his time at Science Hill.
As senior speaker, what message are you hoping to deliver to your fellow graduates?
As senior speaker, I am hoping to deliver a message to my fellow graduates that says, “This is our story.” I am hoping they leave the ceremony that night remembering what all they have lived through and how they have overcome it. With the pandemic, my classmates and I shared a unique experience that made us closer.
What has been the most important lesson you've learned over the course of your high school career?
The most important lesson in high school that I have learned is to take risks. Put yourself out there and try new things. If you are not willing to take on any challenges, then how are you improving yourself? I was fortunate to have many opportunities for growth as drum captain for the Science Hill High School marching band. I would like to thank the percussion instructor, Dan McGuire, for his leadership and for being my mentor in music as well as life.
What advice do you have for middle schoolers getting ready to enter high school?
My advice for those moving up from middle school is to get out of your comfort zone. Be open to getting the full high school experience. You need to push yourself to do things you think you can’t do … but you really can do it. Take classes that you have to struggle to earn an “A” or maybe even a “B.” I encourage everyone to take an honors or an AP class. Join some clubs and after-school activities or try out for sports. Do more than just show up. It sounds scary but you will be surprised what you can do.
What are your hobbies outside school?
Outside of school, I enjoy playing basketball with my friends and working out. I have a great job at Belk. I love to cook thanks to the amazing Sasha Johnson, my culinary instructor at Science Hill. Drumming is also a passion of mine. Something about making obnoxiously loud noises for hours on end is really fun.
What are you planning to do after you graduate?
After high school, I plan to attend ETSU and major in business management. I have taken dual enrollment classes throughout the past year, so I already have some of my required classes out of the way. My long term goal is to get obtain my MBA and start my own business.