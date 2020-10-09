Science Hill High School senior Jeremyah Flowers has been described by administrators as a student with a “strong sense of community and a desire to bring people together.”
Flowers founded the Langston Leadership Club, which holds the namesake of Johnson City’s African-American high school before integration.
The Press spoke with him recently to learn more about him, his thoughts on leadership and being a student today.
Fast Facts:
Hobbies: Making music and boxing.
Favorite musicians: J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar and Leon Bridges
Dogs or cats: Dogs
Favorite subjects: Science and math
Favorite historical figures: Martin Luther King Jr. and Ralph Waldo Emerson
Tell us about your community involvement and why you're drawn to it.
My community involvement pretty much defines my existence in Johnson City. I may not have been the best at ball, I may not have done perfect at school or work, but I always made sure to make my presence known in the community. Whether it was helping out my peers and teachers, getting others involved, organizing small community events for the youth, or even just a simple “how are you” or “good morning” to everyone I met, I've always tried to be not just a part of the community, but a part which makes the community better.
I know what it’s like to have no one there fighting and voicing for your basic rights. Denying you as a person, and a youth. I know what it’s like to stand alone, and I don’t want anyone in the community of Johnson City, or any other community for that matter, to feel like that.
What made you want to start the Langston Leadership Club?
There were a lot of the things that made me want to create the Langston Leadership Club. I wanted to make something that would not only help people become better leaders but inspire the leaders around them to urge change as well. Now more than ever, it’s important to remind people that change isn’t bad and that the messenger is just as important as the message. As seen throughout history, generations of change have been driven by leaders who carried themselves with not only boldness but also unequivocal respect and dignity. I believe that it is up to us to continue that idea, and you can find this belief ingrained in the Langston Leadership Club.
What do you think are the biggest challenges faced by students today?
Students, just like adults, are going through a lot of change right now. Between COVID, adjusting to the newest school accommodations, stress at home and in the classroom, and the extremely aware political scene right now, more things are happening around us than we really know how to handle, and the people who would usually give us guidance are also the ones going through it themselves. Lately, I’ve just been trying to stay afloat myself. But even with that, I try to recognize that I’m not the only one and that everyone right now could use a laugh and some comfort.
What do you think students have learned from the COVID-19 pandemic?
If nothing else, the pandemic has definitely made people more aware. Of course, you have a few outliers who simply don’t care, but most students are trying to do what’s best for themselves, their families, and those around them. I’ve noticed a lot of students, including myself, just wear the mask as a show of common courtesy. Nobody wants to get sick, but also, nobody wants others to get sick. Overall, students and staff are making the best of the times, so a huge shout-out to that.
What are your plans after high school?
My plan after high school is to head up north and hopefully make it to one of my dream colleges. I plan on applying to schools such as NYU, Harvard, and John Hopkins University — which is my #1 choice. I’ll be majoring in biology with a course to pre-med then medical school. I hope to be a psychiatrist one day, but my plans go even further beyond that. Of course, any place I go to, I plan on becoming a part of bettering that community, and one day I’ll change the world.