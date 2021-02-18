Students learning in-person at Science Hill High School and Liberty Bell Middle School will return to a normal daily schedule beginning Monday, March 15, the Johnson City School system announced in a press release Thursday.
In-person students will attend school each day rather than attending on a hybrid schedule.
Science Hill High School will be fully remote on April 6 and April 21. The system said it will instruct specific students to attend school on those days because of state testing requirements.
The system said it will continue to follow itsprotocols for in-person learning, which include wearing masks and socially distancing when possible. It also said it will continue to follow the COVID-19 Case Response Rubric from the Tennessee Department of Health regarding COVID-19 spread in schools and the community.
