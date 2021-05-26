Due to the forecast of inclement weather, the graduation ceremony for the Science Hill High School class of 2021 will be moved to the Freedom Hall Civic Center.
Johnson City Schools made the announcement in a press release Wednesday.
The ceremony will take place on Friday, May 28 at 7 p.m. Because of limited seating, each graduate will receive 10 tickets. Students will receive tickets during graduation practice on May 28 at 10 a.m.
The system said facemasks will be optional for family members and friends sitting in the stands. It is recommended that families arrive together and sit together as a group. The parking lot by the Freedom Hall Pool will be reserved for graduating seniors.
The live stream of the graduation will be available at www.jcschools.org.