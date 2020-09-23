The Science Hill High School cross country team might have fewer meets this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that’s not stopping team members from running for a good cause.
The team is set to participate in the St. Jude Virtual 5K this year at the Tweetsie Trail to raise funds for cancer research and pediatric care at St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
The race is set for Saturday at 8 a.m., but the team has already managed to raise about $3,900 as of Wednesday.
Boys coach David Nutter said the race will serve as a fun way to “raise money for such an amazing cause.” He and girls coach Evan Meeuwenberg said they’re proud of what they’ve been able to raise so far.
Nutter said the team hopes to raise about $5,000.
“I’m very surprised about how far we’ve come,” he said. “The kids have really jumped in and taken ownership of the project.”
Nutter said the fundraiser is personal for Zach Kirkland, a freshman on the team. Kirkland and his mother both receive treatments from St. Jude for a bleeding disorder called Von Willebrand disease.
Nutter said Kirkland has been happy to help raise funds for the hospital. He said the cause resonated with Kirkland.
“He’s stepped up because he’s been a recipient of the services St. Jude offers,” Nutter said.
Kirkland said the fundraiser serves as a way to give back while doing what much of the team loves most.
“I think it’s important because St. Jude helps out so much with so many different people, like hematology and oncology,” he said. “They’ve just helped out a lot of families, and I think it’s pretty cool that we’re giving back.
“It’s pretty crazy that we raised so much in so little time.”
Meeuwenberg said the pandemic has cut much of the team’s season, and students like Kirkland have gone a couple of weeks without a race.
She said the fundraiser is a way to keep Science Hill runners motivated during this season.
“Any chance that we can get to help a cause like this is great,” she said.
For more information on St. Jude, visit www.stjude.org.