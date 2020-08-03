Science Hill High School announced six school counselors responsible for a portion of students in all grade levels.
“It is our hope that this new alignment will give our counselors more time to build relationships with our students and give us the opportunity to better serve our students and community,” Science Hill counselor Josh Jarnigan said in a Monday news release.
The new counselor alignment will be as follows:
Students in grades 9 – 12 and last names beginning with:
A-Ci – Joe Mcpherson - mcphersonj@jcschools.org
Cj-Gi – Kim Thompson - thompsonk@jcschools.org
Gj-Ki – Holly English - Englishh@jcschools.org
Kj-M – Ryan Goines - goinesr@jcschools.org
N-Sh – Suzanne Reaves - reavess@jcschools.org
Si-Z – Josh Jarnigan - jarniganj@jcschools.org
Students will return to their studies on a virtual schedule starting Aug. 10.
For more information, visit ScienceHill.Jcschools.org/Counselors