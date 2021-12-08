The Science Hill High School Class of 2022 will graduate at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 28.
If weather permits, the ceremony will be held inside Kermit Tipton Stadium and will not be a ticketed event.
If rain is in the forecast, the event will move to Freedom Hall on the same date and time. A final decision about the location, based on weather, will be made on Wednesday, May 25, by 3 p.m. If weather requires the ceremony to move indoors to Freedom Hall, each graduate will receive up to nine tickets for the ceremony.
More information about the event will be available closer to the time. Please check sciencehill.jcschools.org for updates.