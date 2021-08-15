It was June 4, 1971.
The headlines of that day included:
• South Vietnamese military leaders acknowledged huge losses to communist forces in Cambodia.
• Officials in President Richard Nixon’s administration announced wholesale prices for steel, gasoline and other consumer goods rose sharply in May.
• Teamster President Jimmy Hoffa said he was stepping down as president of the world’s largest labor union.
Locally, the news was focused on that day’s commencement ceremony at Science Hill High School, where Nan Bell Larsen and 380 of her classmates were receiving their diplomas.
She and her classmates from the Class of 1971 will be holding a 50th reunion on Sept. 24-25.
“During our high school years, Vietnam and the draft was a big concern for many of our students,” Larsen said. “Richard Nixon was the president, and the Johnson City Mall opened while we were seniors.”
She also remembers East Tennessee State University’s football program “was big” in the region, with the team winning the Grantland Rice Bowl in 1969. That’s a particular point of pride for Larsen because her father, John Robert Bell, was head coach of the football team.
Organizers of the reunion have been using email and social media to get the word out about the event. Plans call for an opening event to be held at Johnson City’s Rotary Park from 6-9 p.m. on Sept. 24.
A tour of Science Hill will be conducted at 11 a.m on Sept. 25, with a final event scheduled at the Carnegie Hotel beginning at 6 p.m.
“We had many close friends either in athletics together, or in service clubs, ROTC, the choir and other school activities,” Larsen said. “Many of us are still in contact with each other thanks to Facebook. We have gotten together in small groups many times and have stayed connected that way.”
Reunion organizers are asking their classmates to email their information to them at [email protected]. All correspondence in connection to the event is being conducted by email.
Updated information on the class reunion is being posted on the Science Hill High School Class of 1971 page on Facebook.
Larsen said “most of the classmates we have heard from are looking forward” to attending the event.