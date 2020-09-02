Science Hill High School is encouraging the public to pre-purchase tickets to guarantee entrance to the Science Hill vs. Hardin Valley football game on Friday at Kermit Tipton Stadium, according to a Wednesday release from the district.
All tickets will be assigned to a seat. The new Science Hill gym ticket booths will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. Seating assignments will be on the back of tickets, which are $7 and $9. Single tickets can be purchased by cash only, and a few reserved tickets still remain.
Science Hill students can purchase tickets to the Science Hill vs. Hardin Valley football game at the new gym ticket booth from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. These tickets are $7 cash only. Section numbers will be on the back of tickets. Only 220 tickets will be sold for students, which are moving back to Sections A and B.
All remaining tickets will be sold from the ticket booth facing Freedom Hall starting at 6 p.m. on game day.