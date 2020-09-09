Four Science Hill seniors have been named semifinalists for the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship Program, according to a Wednesday news release from Johnson City Schools.
The scholarship program is designed to identify top high school students in the United States.
The four Science Hill seniors are Luke E. Barnes, Marisa L. Gibbons, Sarah R. Luna and Pujan D. Shah.
Over 1.5 million juniors in almost 21,000 high schools entered the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
“We are very proud of these four Hilltopper National Merit Semifinalists for earning the opportunity to advance in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship competition,” Science Hill Principal Todd Barnett said in a press release. “These students have demonstrated exceptional academic ability and dedication to reaching their fullest potential at Science Hill.
“Their accomplishments reflect the expectations and ability of the Science Hill faculty and our community to prepare our students to compete with the nation’s best and brightest students.”
Each semifinalist must have an outstanding academic record, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official and write an essay.
From the approximately 16,000 semifinalists, about 15,000 are expected to advance to the finalist level, and in February they will be notified of this designation.
The nationwide pool of semifinalists represents less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors who have the opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million that will be offered next spring.