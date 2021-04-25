The Washington County Schools System has returned to in-person instruction in a school year that educators say has been like no other.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the school system to operate on a virtual and hybrid online schedule for most of the school year.

The school system is also winding down its academic year with a new head of schools. Jerry S. Boyd assumed his duties as director of schools in April.

He replaces William Flanary, who has retired after nearly four decades with Washington County Schools.

Under the terms of Boyd’s contact with the Washington County Board of Education, the director is required to develop “a proposed strategic plan for the upcoming school year” to be reviewed by the school board no later than Aug. 1.

The contract also calls for Boyd to propose revisions to the board’s strategic plan by Jan. 1 of each year covered by the contract. Those suggestions will be based on the performance of Washington County Schools as assessed by the state.

The director’s annual evaluations and performance bonuses from the school board will be based on four “objectively measurable benchmarks” tied to academic improvements of the school system.

Meeting those benchmarks individually would each result in an additional $2,500 bonus for a total of $10,000 over the term of Boyd’s contract.

Washington County Schools have launched programs it hopes will address possible learning loss as a result of the pandemic.

The school system is holding a summer camp program at its elementary school sites for those students rising to kindergarten through eighth grade.

“We’re looking at this as a learning loss bridge camp,” said Cindy Hayes, the assistant director of schools in elementary education, told Press staff writer Kayla Hackney. “Taking that incomplete learning or learning loss to where our students should be.

The camps are meant to help combat learning loss over the summer and help fill in educational gaps students may have due to the pandemic.

The county school system’s central office is located at 405 W College St., Jonesborough.

The system is comprised of 16 schools that serve Pre-K through 12th grades. It enrolls more than 9,055 students, and employs a staff of 580 teachers.

Design work continues on a new K-8 school to be built in Jonesborough.

Washington County commissioners signed a contract in 2019 with the town of Jonesborough to spend no more than $32.75 million for the town to build a K-8 county school and sports complex on a site off North Cherokee Street near the George P. Jaynes Justice Center in Jonesborough.

The new facility will replace the two current Jonesborough schools when the project is completed sometime in 2023.

Other Washington County schools are:

Asbury Optional High School

Grades 9-12

2002 Indian Ridge Road, Johnson City, TN 37604

Hours: 8 a.m. — 9 p.m.

Principal: Jamie Gray

www.wcde.org/aohs

Boones Creek Elementary School

Grades K-8

132 Highland Church Road,Johnson City, TN 37615

Hours: 8:30 a.m. — 3:30 p.m.

Principal: Jordan Hughes

www.wcde.org/bces

Daniel Boone High School

Grades 9-121440 Suncrest Drive, Gray, TN 37615

Hours: 7:45 a.m. — 2:45 p.m.

Principal: Tim Campbell

www.wcde.org/dbhs

David Crockett High School

Grades 9-12

684 Old State Rt 34, Jonesborough, TN 37659

Hours: 7:45a.m. — 2:45 p.m.

Principal: Peggy Wright

www.wcde.org/dchs

Fall Branch Elementary School

Grades K-8

1061 Highway 93, Fall Branch, TN 37656

Hours: 8:10 a.m. — 3:10 p.m.

Principal: Dr. James Wernke

www.wcde.org/fbs

Grandview Elementary School

Grades pre-K-8

2891 Highway 11E, Telford, TN 37690

Hours: 8:15 a.m. — 3:15 p.m.

Principal: Tara Churchwell

www.wcde.org/gves

Gray Elementary School

Grades pre-K-8

755 Gray Station Road, Gray, TN 37615

Hours: 8:35 a.m. — 3:35 p.m.

Principal: Shannon Gray

www.wcde.org/ges

Jonesborough Elementary School

Grades K-4

306 Forest Drive, Jonesborough, TN 37659

Hours: 7:50 a. m. — 2:50 p.m.

Principal: Matt Combs

www.wcde.org/jes

Jonesborough Middle School

Grades 5-8

308 Forest Drive, Jonesborough, TN 37659

Hours: 7:50 a.m. — 2:50 p.m.

Principal: Brandon McKee

www.wcde.org/jms

Lamar Elementary School

Grades Pre-K-8

3261 Highway 81 South, Jonesborough, TN 37659

Hours: 8:30 a.m. — 3:30 p.m.

Principal: Mark Merriman

www.wcde.org/les

Ridgeview Elementary School

Grades K-8

252 Sam Jenkins Road, Gray, TN 37615

Hours: 8:30 a.m. — 3:30 p.m.

Principal: Leslie Lyons

www.wcde.org/rves

South Central Elementary School

Grades K-8

2955 Highway 107, Chuckey, TN 37641

Hours: 8 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Principal: J.W. McKinney

www.wcde.org/sces

Sulphur Springs Elementary School

Grades K-8

1518 Gray Station Sulphur Springs Road, Jonesborough, TN 37659

Hours: 7:35 a.m. — 2:35 p.m.

Principal: Cody Patterson

www.wcde.org/sses

West View Elementary School

Grades K-8

2847 Old State Route 34, Limestone, TN 37681

Hours: 8 a.m. — 3 p.m.

Principal: Robin Street

www.wcde.org/wves