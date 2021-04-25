The Washington County Schools System has returned to in-person instruction in a school year that educators say has been like no other.
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the school system to operate on a virtual and hybrid online schedule for most of the school year.
The school system is also winding down its academic year with a new head of schools. Jerry S. Boyd assumed his duties as director of schools in April.
He replaces William Flanary, who has retired after nearly four decades with Washington County Schools.
Under the terms of Boyd’s contact with the Washington County Board of Education, the director is required to develop “a proposed strategic plan for the upcoming school year” to be reviewed by the school board no later than Aug. 1.
The contract also calls for Boyd to propose revisions to the board’s strategic plan by Jan. 1 of each year covered by the contract. Those suggestions will be based on the performance of Washington County Schools as assessed by the state.
The director’s annual evaluations and performance bonuses from the school board will be based on four “objectively measurable benchmarks” tied to academic improvements of the school system.
Meeting those benchmarks individually would each result in an additional $2,500 bonus for a total of $10,000 over the term of Boyd’s contract.
Washington County Schools have launched programs it hopes will address possible learning loss as a result of the pandemic.
The school system is holding a summer camp program at its elementary school sites for those students rising to kindergarten through eighth grade.
“We’re looking at this as a learning loss bridge camp,” said Cindy Hayes, the assistant director of schools in elementary education, told Press staff writer Kayla Hackney. “Taking that incomplete learning or learning loss to where our students should be.
The camps are meant to help combat learning loss over the summer and help fill in educational gaps students may have due to the pandemic.
The county school system’s central office is located at 405 W College St., Jonesborough.
The system is comprised of 16 schools that serve Pre-K through 12th grades. It enrolls more than 9,055 students, and employs a staff of 580 teachers.
Design work continues on a new K-8 school to be built in Jonesborough.
Washington County commissioners signed a contract in 2019 with the town of Jonesborough to spend no more than $32.75 million for the town to build a K-8 county school and sports complex on a site off North Cherokee Street near the George P. Jaynes Justice Center in Jonesborough.
The new facility will replace the two current Jonesborough schools when the project is completed sometime in 2023.
Other Washington County schools are:
Asbury Optional High School
Grades 9-12
2002 Indian Ridge Road, Johnson City, TN 37604
Hours: 8 a.m. — 9 p.m.
Principal: Jamie Gray
Boones Creek Elementary School
Grades K-8
132 Highland Church Road,Johnson City, TN 37615
Hours: 8:30 a.m. — 3:30 p.m.
Principal: Jordan Hughes
Daniel Boone High School
Grades 9-121440 Suncrest Drive, Gray, TN 37615
Hours: 7:45 a.m. — 2:45 p.m.
Principal: Tim Campbell
David Crockett High School
Grades 9-12
684 Old State Rt 34, Jonesborough, TN 37659
Hours: 7:45a.m. — 2:45 p.m.
Principal: Peggy Wright
Fall Branch Elementary School
Grades K-8
1061 Highway 93, Fall Branch, TN 37656
Hours: 8:10 a.m. — 3:10 p.m.
Principal: Dr. James Wernke
Grandview Elementary School
Grades pre-K-8
2891 Highway 11E, Telford, TN 37690
Hours: 8:15 a.m. — 3:15 p.m.
Principal: Tara Churchwell
Gray Elementary School
Grades pre-K-8
755 Gray Station Road, Gray, TN 37615
Hours: 8:35 a.m. — 3:35 p.m.
Principal: Shannon Gray
Jonesborough Elementary School
Grades K-4
306 Forest Drive, Jonesborough, TN 37659
Hours: 7:50 a. m. — 2:50 p.m.
Principal: Matt Combs
Jonesborough Middle School
Grades 5-8
308 Forest Drive, Jonesborough, TN 37659
Hours: 7:50 a.m. — 2:50 p.m.
Principal: Brandon McKee
Lamar Elementary School
Grades Pre-K-8
3261 Highway 81 South, Jonesborough, TN 37659
Hours: 8:30 a.m. — 3:30 p.m.
Principal: Mark Merriman
Ridgeview Elementary School
Grades K-8
252 Sam Jenkins Road, Gray, TN 37615
Hours: 8:30 a.m. — 3:30 p.m.
Principal: Leslie Lyons
South Central Elementary School
Grades K-8
2955 Highway 107, Chuckey, TN 37641
Hours: 8 a.m.- 3 p.m.
Principal: J.W. McKinney
Sulphur Springs Elementary School
Grades K-8
1518 Gray Station Sulphur Springs Road, Jonesborough, TN 37659
Hours: 7:35 a.m. — 2:35 p.m.
Principal: Cody Patterson
West View Elementary School
Grades K-8
2847 Old State Route 34, Limestone, TN 37681
Hours: 8 a.m. — 3 p.m.
Principal: Robin Street