Officials with the Johnson City and Washington County school systems say a plan for the county government to keep all of the revenues it collects from the rural local option sales tax will have a substantial impact on their budgets.
“Losing $1.6 million is not insignificant,” Jerry Boyd, the Washington County’s director of schools told members of the County Commission’s Budget Committee on Wednesday. “That comes to $200 per student being taken away.”
Likewise, Steve Barnett, the superintendent of Johnson City Schools, said his system will lose the $850,000 in county sales tax revenues it has included in its $79 million budget for the fiscal that begins on July 1. That budget was approved by the Johnson City Commission earlier this month.
“Our budget is really tight,” Barnett said. “Most of it is salaries and benefits, so to lose that amount after it has been approved by the city is a big hit for us. It’s a very big loss at his point.”
Reacting To A New Direction
School leaders were reacting to a Budget Committee proposal to change the way the county distributes the $3.055 million it receives from local option sales tax collections, including those levied on internet sales. Tennessee law requires the first half of revenues collected from the state’s 2.50% sales tax rate go directly to schools.
Since 1990, the total amount of local option sales tax collections in Washington County have been earmarked by the County Commission to go to education.
County officials are now asking the unrestricted portion of those sales tax revenues be redirected to the county’s general fund. Mitch Meredith, who serves as the county’s budget and finance director, said the sales tax change will have no impact on the county school system’s $76.2 million budget for the new fiscal year.
Meeting Fiscal Demands
Boyd said county Board of Education members made a “good faith effort” to balance the school budget without asking for new tax money by using funds from the system’s reserves. Barnett said his school system’s $8 million fund balance also took a blow during the budget process to help cover increases to health care costs for its employees.
Barnett said the loss of the sales tax dollars from the county will require cuts to positions and programs “that could impact key services to students.”
Kathy Hall, the chair of the Johnson City Board of Education, said Wednesday she and other board members will be consulting with city leaders to decide what direction the system will take in making up for those lost sales tax revenues. Hall said she is also concerned with how the county’s plan will impact its “maintenance of effort” in regard to annual school funding.
Victims of Unfortunate Timing
Commissioner Freddie Malone and other Budget Committee members said they “regret the timing” of the sales tax issue. He said city and county leaders “spend too much time fussing about scarce resources when we should be looking to the state to correct the school funding issue.”
Commissioner Jim Wheeler agreed, adding the county was “still in the middle of its budget process” when Johnson City officials approved the city school system’s new budget on June 17.
He said it “is part of the normal process” for he and other members of the budget panel to look at all of their options to close what was a $3 million deficit in the county’s proposed budget.
Speaking from the audience, Commissioner Suzy Williams told her colleagues she doesn’t think it is in “good taste” to take money from either school system to balance the county’s budget.
“The bottom line is schools need every penny they can get their hands on,” Williams said.
Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy told the Budget Committee that 55% or $1.18 of the county’s property tax rate of $2.15 per $100 of assessed value “goes directly to education.” He said that represents the highest percentage of school funding coming from any local government in East Tennessee.