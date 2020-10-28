A Johnson City Schools official said the system isn’t yet considering a full districtwide closure in the wake of Tuesday’s two-week closure of Liberty Bell Middle School, done as a precaution against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Safety Supervisor Greg Wallace said Wednesday, “We are going to continue to monitor the data and make the appropriate decisions.”
Johnson City Schools officials decided Tuesday to close Liberty Bell Middle School until Nov. 11 at the recommendation of the Northeast Tennessee Regional Health Office after the district planned to send 230 Liberty Bell students home Tuesday over concerns about possible exposure to COVID-19.
Students moved back to remote learning Wednesday.
Wallace said the district will continue to use the Tennessee Department of Health’s COVID-19 Case Response Rubric, which gives schools guidance on how to conduct contact tracing and determine safety measures, including closures such as the one at Liberty Bell.
The state advises districts to work closely with local health departments to decide whether closures should occur.
“We are currently not having discussions on districtwide closures. Our goal is to keep students participating with in-person learning,” Wallace said. “We will depend on the rubric and the guidance of the Northeast Regional Health Office when it comes to closure of schools or the district.”
About 900 Liberty Bell students returned to a full in-person schedule on Oct. 12 after fall break. Before then, the school was operating on a hybrid schedule, allowing a combination of remote learning and in-person learning. Approximately 300 are still registered as remote learners.
According to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, Liberty Bell recorded six students in quarantine and one staff member in isolation on Oct. 12. By Tuesday, the school had 126 students in quarantine and nine in isolation. Three faculty members also tested positive.
Students in quarantine are defined as those who have had contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and must remain home until cleared to return to school. Isolation is required for someone who tests positive.
COVID-19 numbers among school-aged children rose in recent weeks, consistent with trends recorded at local schools.
Wallace encouraged local residents to continue wearing masks and practice physical distancing to avoid community spread, which he said can find its way into schools.
“We want to encourage the community to follow the mitigation efforts to control the spread of COVID-19, because that will allow us to have the greatest opportunity to participate in in-person learning,” he said.
A Wednesday update reported 551 students in quarantine and 23 in isolation throughout the district.