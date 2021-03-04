Of the 298 education bills pending before the state General Assembly this year, Washington County Director of Schools Bill Flanary says he and other school officials in Tennessee are “keeping up” with the progress of what he called one crucial piece of legislation.
“Everyone is watching HB777,” Flanary told Washington County Board of Education members Thursday. “This holds schools harmless in BEP (Basic Education Program) calculations.”
He said this is key to Washington County and other school systems across the state that are looking to fund budgets impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Folks, without this — if they (state lawmakers) don’t do something — we may be looking at an $800,000 shortfall when we get our BEP estimates,” he said.
Flanary told board members that he has heard from sources in Nashville who indicate some state lawmakers “may not understand how important this is to us.”
The director of schools also noted a number of other bills that educators are watching closely in Nashville. They include:
• SB124 to allow school officials to contact parents in cases of suspected child sex abuse. Flanary said the General Assembly is “trying to fix” legislation it passed last year that prohibits such contact by schools officials.
He said such communication is illegal under federal law.
• SB0479 that would allow Tennessee to issue similar teaching licenses to applicants who hold valid credentials from other states.
“This will make it easier and simpler to find qualified teachers,” Flanary said.
• SB228, which Flanary said has gained Tennessee national attention, would determine the eligibility of students to compete in school sports based on their gender at birth.
“It is a slam dunk Tennessee will be sued in federal court if this becomes law,” he said.