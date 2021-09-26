Working as a school nurse in the era of COVID-19 doesn’t lend itself to a typical 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. schedule.
Jennifer Norton, the director of coordinated school health and nursing supervisor at Johnson City Schools, said nurses across the system have worked weekends, holidays and evenings over the course of the last year and a half.
“We’ve had nurses come in after church,” Norton said. “We had nurses here on Black Friday last year after Thanksgiving. ... We’ve had nurses spend entire weekends calling parents from home.”
Norton said the system’s 20 nurses have put in a tremendous amount of work in addition to their already busy schedules. All of the system’s schools have either a registered nurse or a licensed practical nurse on staff.
On top of the regular care nurses provide to students, they also conduct contact tracing, perform COVID tests and communicate with parents about isolation guidelines.
“It’s a challenging time right now,” Norton said. “It’s a global pandemic. This is something that none of us have ever experienced. Nursing, like any profession, always comes with challenges. It’s really just taking those day-to-day tasks and sometimes we’re kind of going off the spot and taking on something new.”
In order to readily answer questions from parents, nurses stay up to date on the latest quarantine protocols from the Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Norton said.
That information helps parents determine how long their child will be out of school and how they need to plan their work schedule to accommodate that isolation period. It also helps them determine what they need to do if their son or daughter tests positive for the virus.
The school system maintains seating charts in classrooms to make it easier to identify students who have been in close contact to a classmate with COVID-19.
“Our goal is to see who we can keep here (in school),” Norton said. “We always want to keep as many students as we can here by also being safe and following guidelines.”