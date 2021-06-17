ELIZABETHTON — Both the Carter County Board of Education and the Elizabethton City Board of Education heard good reports on the summer school programs in the two districts this year.
Both boards met on Thursday evening and both heard about summer school accomplishments and on the latest round of federal funding in the school districts.
“Summer school has gone extremely well,” Elizabethton Director of Schools Richard VanHuss told his board. “We are finishing up week three. We have one more week.”
VanHuss compared the progress being made in the schools during the summer to the uncertainty the schools were going through during part of the regular year when the COVID-19 pandemic was forcing the schools to try different and untested remote teaching methods.
He said the students and faculty made it month to month, but “we finally made it. We had a conclusion to a spectacular school year, all things considered.’’
“We have administrative staff working, we have cafeteria staff feeding students. We have teacher assistants, teachers, administrators … it is nothing short of a miracle. We are looking forward to a normal year, whatever that is,” VanHuss told the board.
At the Carter County meeting, Lindsey Feathers, director of school nutrition for the county schools, said her staff has been feeding 1,000 children a day in the summer school program, as well as community meal pickups at five locations from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. On Thursday, the staff provides three days worth of meals for the weekend.
Feathers said summer school “has been a very pleasant experience … Everyone has worked so well.” She said the children appear happy and now that masks are not required, she can see the smiles on their faces.
LaDonna Stout-Boone, curriculum director for the county, said she appreciated the teachers who have been willing to get in there and teach our children this summer.
Stout-Boone said the entryways to the schools are “phenomenal” and the nature theme of the entrance decorations, “have been surpassed by none.”