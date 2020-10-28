The Washington County Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Election Day to discuss a new pandemic plan after being told Tuesday that the school system has 974 teachers, students and support staff quarantined or in isolation as result of possible exposure to the novel coronavirus.
Bill Flanary, the county’s director of schools, also told board members at a called meeting to discuss policy that the system has 53 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among its students and faculty members.
He said nine K-8 classes in the system have been quarantined, as well as 36 teachers and 26 staffers.
As a result, Flanary recommended that county schools return to a staggered four-day a week protocol with no more than 50% of students in the classrooms at one time.
“With fewer people in the buildings, the quarantine rate should subside,” Flanary said, noting that continuing on the current school plan could force him to cancel all classes by the end of fall.
He said while public health officials don’t believe schools are a reason for the spike in cases in the area, the school system is still struggling to meet staffing levels as a result of quarantine protocols.
Board members stopped short of endorsing his recommendation, and instead directed Flanary to do whatever he needs to do to operate schools until the board meets at 5 p.m. on Nov. 3 to vote on a revised pandemic plan.
“I think the board should allow Dr. Flanary to use his judgment as to the schools he needs to close or not to close,” Board Chairman Jason Day told his colleagues.
The board decided not to vote on a motion by Mary Beth Dellinger to return to a virtual learning schedule until the body reviews the status of virus cases on Nov. 13. Board member Mitch Meredith noted the item was not listed as an issue that could be voted on at the called meeting.
Board member Keith Ervin said the school system already has a workable plan.
“We’ve got students back in school, and they are learning,” he said. “It’s working.”
County schools returned to in-person classroom instruction four days a week on Oct. 12. Wednesday is a designated cleaning day for the system, with all students involved in virtual learning in their homes.
The system opened with all students on a virtual schedule on Aug. 3. Schools later transitioned to a staggered classroom schedule on Sept. 18.
The current schedule continues virtual instruction for 1,100 students who have signed contracts for remote learning during the pandemic.
The school board voted Oct. 3 to require virtual students who are failing to meet the grade and attendance terms of their contracts to return to in-person instruction if medically possible.