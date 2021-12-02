Republican and independent candidates seeking a seat on the Washington Board of Education next year can begin picking up their qualifying papers on Dec. 20.
That’s the same date as other candidates who will be seeking a county office on the May 3 Republican primary ballot. Candidates have until noon Feb. 17 to return those qualifying petitions for the election.
Democratic nominees for school board will be selected by a caucus and must also be submitted to the Washington County Election Commission before the noon deadline on Feb. 17.
The Democratic candidates will join the winners of the May 3 Republican primary and independent candidates on the county’s Aug. 4 general election ballot.
Candidates seeking a seat on the school board must have a high school diploma.
On Thursday, Dana Jones, Washington County’s administrator of elections, briefed members of the Washington County Board of Education on legislation approved by the Republican majority of the state General Assembly in October and signed into law by Gov. Bill Lee in November.
“A lot of things changed since you ran for election the last time,” Jones told board members.
The new law allows local Democratic and Republican party officials to call for a primary or to hold a caucus to elect candidates who will appear on the general election ballot as their party’s nominees.
Jones said both political parties have indicated they will field partisan candidates in the next school board election.
Six of the nine seats on the county’s Board of Education and four of the seven seats of the Johnson City Board of Education will be on the ballot in 2022. Seats in the 1st and 3rd districts of the Washington County Board of Education will be contested next year.
Under the Johnson City Charter, elections for Board of Education and City Commission have traditionally been nonpartisan. Seats on the Washington County Board of Education have also been nonpartisan races.
Washington County school board members approved a resolution last month denouncing the idea of partisan school board races. The board voted to send a resolution to Republican and Democratic Party leaders in Washington County saying that “allowing school board elections to become partisan has the potential to create division among the board and shift the focus away from the needs of students.”
Jones told Board of Education members on Thursday that Republican candidates for school board seats will be asked to pay a fee to the party in order to appear on the primary ballot. GOP candidates must also be qualified by party leaders as a bona fide Republican, one who has voted in three of the last four Republican primaries.
The elections administrator said her office is still working with the state Comptroller’s Office to approve new voting precinct lines in the county. Jones said the Election Commission is looking to reduce the county’s current 35 voting sites to 23 election precincts.
She said doing so would save tax dollars because there are currently some voting precincts in the county that see few or no voters at the polls on Election Day.
“We still have to staff those sites with six people,” she told school board members.
Jones said the Election Commission hopes to shift many of its voting sites to county schools, which are already handicap accessible and ADA compliant, as well as having a reliable internet connection.