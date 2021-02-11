Members of the Washington County Board of Education met Thursday to review a list of questions for the five candidates they will begin interviewing next week to be the system’s next director of schools.
“I just want to ask fair questions that we can get reasonable answers on,” Board Chairman Jason Day told his colleagues.
Board members will begin conducting interviews for the position between Feb. 17-24.
The school board hopes to be able to announce the next director of schools on March 22. The new director would take office on July 1, one day after the current head of schools, Bill Flanary, officially retires.
Finalists for the job are:
• Jarrod Adams, an assistant director of schools for Washington County.
• Andrew Hare, principal of Sullivan East High School.
• Keevin Woody, assistant director of elementary education for Roane County Schools.
• Jerry Boyd, an assistant commissioner in the Tennessee Department of Education.
• Greggory Slate, senior director of secondary schools at the Rockingham County, North Carolina, School System.
Before beginning their discussion on the interview process in a called session Thursday, board member Keith Ervin suggested he and his colleagues adjourn the meeting and “go downstairs” to talk candidly about the questions among themselves.
Board member Mitch Meredith pointed out “deliberating behind closed doors” would not be in keeping with the state’s Sunshine Law, which requires government meetings to be open to the public.
A call was made to the board’s attorney, Scott Bennett, who informed the board it could not legally discuss the agenda item in private.