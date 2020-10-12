Some seek continuation, others say mask mandates unnecessary
A dozen local community members attended Monday’s Johnson City Board of Education meeting to give public comments on COVID-19 safety policies in schools.
Johnson City Education Association President Joe Crabtree said teachers are concerned about the health and safety of students and staff at Liberty Bell Middle School after students who elected in-person learning returned to school on a full-time basis after fall break.
He asked the board to continue its safety protocols in schools, such as mask requirements and social distancing.
“What we fear will happen is exactly what we’re seeing in other school systems,” he said. “Individual schools and systems are having to close down because of the number of COVID cases or the lack of personnel in schools.”
Crabtree’s calls to continue the safety protocols were echoed by other residents like LaDawn Hudgins.
“I’m asking you to please do whatever it takes to keep these protocols in place,” she said.
Local residents like Danielle Goodrich claimed the high survivability rate of those who have contracted COVID-19 shows that mask mandates are “unwarranted.” Kimberly Ting took Goodrich’s ideas a step further, saying she thinks the mandates infringe on religious freedoms.
“The mandates that were initially enforced due to COVID have gone on far too long,” Ting said. “We are putting way too much faith in human physicians, and now it’s time to put our faith in the one great physician — his name is Jesus.”
Washington County Commissioner Jodi Jones said remote students like her children want to return to schools, but she said keeping safety protocols in place will play a role in making that possible.
“We want to be back in school not because our boys love school and miss their friends and because remote learning is really hard. We want to be back because we believe in public school,” she said.
Safety Supervisor Greg Wallace said the mask mandates and social distancing when possible will continue in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.
“Our goal is and always has been to have as many kids in school as possible,” he said. “Our teachers want it, we want it, we just want to do it safely.”
Toward the end of the meeting, the board unanimously waived community service requirements for Science Hill High School’s class of 2021 in light of many organizations’ reluctance to accept volunteers during the pandemic.
Board member Kathy Hall proposed a $500 bonus for full-time employees and a $250 bonus for part-time employees for their hard work during the pandemic. The motion was approved unanimously.