The Washington County Board of Education voted Thursday to return all the system’s students to in-person classroom instruction four days a week, beginning on Oct. 12.
Wednesday will continue to be a cleaning day for the system, with all students involved in virtual learning in their homes.
The board voted 8-1 (with Chad Fleenor casting the lone “no” vote) to amend its operating plan. The new schedule will be implemented after fall break, which began this week.
Washington County schools opened with all students on a virtual schedule on Aug. 3. The system later transitioned to a staggered classroom schedule on Sept. 18.
The new schedule continues virtual instruction for 1,100 students who have signed contracts for remote learning during the pandemic. Board members spent more than two hours debating the toll virtual instruction is having on teachers, and how it has impacted student performance.
Fleenor made a motion, which later failed, to spare teachers from having to conduct both in-person classroom instruction and online learning in grades 5-8. He and other members said the double duty was proving difficult for many teachers in the system.
Bill Flanary, the county’s director of schools, said the motion would require the system to hire 16 additional teachers at a cost of $1.1 million.
“We just don’t have enough teachers,” Flanary said.
A motion by board member Mitch Meredith to end all virtual contracts for students failed after his colleagues argued doing so would not be fair to parents who have COVID-19 concerns about the health and safety of their families. Board member Annette Buchanan said ending virtual learning would result in the system losing students to home-schooling and other online options.
The school board did approve a motion by Keith Ervin to require virtual students who are failing to meet the grade and attendance terms of their contracts to return to in-person instruction if medically possible.
“We’ve got to get those failing students back in school,” Ervin said.
In other business, the board heard a plan to remedy “moisture issues” at the Boones Creek pre-K-8 School. Tommy Burleson, the project manager, said he could say with “97% confidence” that high humidity inside the $28 million school, which opened in August 2019, was resulting in wet floors at the facility.
He said raising the temperature inside the school building is expected to take care of the condensation problems. Burleson said officials will continue to monitor the humidity in the school.
The school board also voted Thursday to hear details of subdividing and auctioning the old Boones Creek Middle School property later this month. Members said they wanted to meet face to face with Joe Wilson, a broker with the Brokers Reality and Auction, the firm it has hired to market the property.
That meeting would be held during the board’s retreat, which is scheduled Oct. 16-17. Board members approved the meeting after rejecting a $300,000 offer to purchase the school.
The old Boones Creek Middle School property was originally listed on the firm’s website at $2 million. Wilson said the vacant building has at least $500,000 worth of problems that need to be addressed.
He said they include asbestos issues, a leaky roof and faulty sprinkler system.
“The building has solid bones, but it needs work,” Wilson said.