Voters heard from Johnson City Board of Education candidates during a Tuesday forum hosted by Johnson City Press, the League of Women Voters and ETSU Votes.
The candidates discussed several key issues, including school funding and navigating education during the COVID-19 pandemic.
All candidates said they believed these two issues were of paramount importance, but they each had different reasons for why Johnson City voters should cast their ballots for them.
There are three seats open this November and seven candidates: Kenneth Herb Greenlee, David Linville, Beth Simpson, Matt Wilhjelm, Ginger Carter, and incumbents Jonathan Kinnick and Paula Treece.
Kinnick said his experience as a board member will be important as the district works through its reconfiguration plan to create two new middle schools out of Indian Trail Intermediate School and Liberty Bell Middle School.
“I’ve got a lot of knowledge and experience with that, so I would appreciate your vote to continue that and see that through,” he said.
Linville said his leadership role with East Tennessee State University’s COVID-19 workgroup has given him insight about the obstacles of the pandemic and the need to make challenging decisions.
Carter said “education has always been a very important part” of her life as a physician at ETSU Health teaching medical students and as a mother. She said improving school safety would be one of her main priorities as a board member.
Wilhjelm said he could bring about 15 years of senior financial experience at a time when the “stakes are high” for schools. He pointed out that the schools’ budget makes up approximately half of the city budget.
“When you look at what makes a good board member, not everybody needs to have a financial background, but somebody does,” he said.
As a mother of children in the system, Treece said she hopes to continue being an advocate for district students. She said she got involved with the PTA to help “make our schools better” before joining the board in 2018.
“Through that, I learned how to advocate at all levels,” she said.
Greenlee said he hopes to encourage diversity within the district following his fourth campaign for the board. He added that his decades of work in athletics and as the director of the Carver Recreation Center among other roles has given him insight into the needs of kids today.
“I’m a guy that wears a lot of hats,” he said, citing his prior experience as a district security guard and bus driver.
Simpson said she hopes to “provide level-headed leadership and to help the Johnson City Schools to expand its mission to enable all students to achieve excellence.” The former English teacher said she’s particularly passionate about literacy and reading.
Candidates agreed that there needs to be some sort of solution to school funding disputes between Washington County and Johnson City.
Tennessee law requires school districts within Washington County to share all county tax revenue for schools, which means Johnson City Schools should receive a share from Washington County capital bonds issued for school buildings.
In 2019, Jonesborough announced plans to fund a new K-8 school and sports complex estimated to cost about $32 million through a lease agreement with the town. Johnson City Schools leaders have long criticized this move as a means to subvert sharing bonds with the city.
Kinnick described this as an “unethical” and inequitable “loophole.”
Treece, Greenlee and Kinnick all agreed that this school funding issue will be particularly important as the district looks to build a new, modern Towne Acres Elementary School to make way for a growing student body.
Carter said relationships between city leaders and county leaders are “imperative” in reaching a solution that works for both county and city schools.
“I really truly believe we all have common goals. We want our children to do well,” she said.
Simpson said it’s mainly a state law issue.
“It really probably needs to be addressed at the state level,” she said.