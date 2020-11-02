As Tuesday’s elections inch closer, some Johnson City voters are still considering who they should support for the Johnson City Board of Education.
There are seven candidates competing for three open seats: Kenneth Herb Greenlee, David Linville, Beth Simpson, Matt Wilhjelm, Ginger Carter, and incumbents Jonathan Kinnick and Paula Treece.
The candidates were asked what unmet needs they would like to focus on during an Oct. 13 East Tennessee State University forum hosted by Johnson City Press, the League of Women Voters and ETSU Votes.
Linville said dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic should be the district’s top priority. He said the district also needs to focus on a “widening performance gap” during the pandemic, which has forced some students into remote learning.
“I think the challenge for us right now is dealing with this pandemic,” he said. “We’re not near a post-pandemic recovery as yet.”
Carter said she wants to put more focus on campus security.
“My perspective is that we need to do more to ensure the safety of students and teachers, and this goes back for me pre-pandemic,” she said.
“There are too many random people on school campuses during school hours, and this poses an unnecessary risk to our students and teachers.”
Wilhjelm said he agreed with both Linville and Carter, but he wants to focus on workforce development efforts for students.
“Many of them will be the future employees of local businesses, and I would like to see us begin to think differently about that and how we can incorporate local business and our education system to the extent of internships, apprenticeships, further co-op opportunities, further mentorship opportunities …” he said.
Treece said the board needs to be mindful of the academic needs of certain student “subgroups” and remote learners as the pandemic continues.
“We need to make sure they’re still growing in what they’re doing. We need to follow our English-language learners, our special education students,” she said.
“We need to look at the underprivileged, but we also need to look at those who will go on into our global economy possibly moving out of our area and allow them opportunities, which some have been closed down somewhat because of this pandemic.”
Greenlee said the district needs more personnel diversity.
“We need teachers, administrators and people who can identify with some of the kids that have needs in the school system,” he said. “That’s what I think we need in our school system.”
Simpson said Johnson City Schools is an “excellent system,” but officials should focus primarily on adapting to an ever-changing educational landscape.
“My focus is not what those unmet needs are, but how we lead a system that is always retooling and progressing to meet the changing needs of our students and our community,” she said, adding that the district should focus on research-based solutions to meet the educational and social needs of children.
Kinnick said the district’s top need revolves around capacity as fifth-graders get set to go back into elementary schools as part of the district’s reconfiguration plan to create two grade 6-8 middle schools out of Liberty Bell Middle School and Indian Trail Intermediate School.
This plan comes amid enrollment growth across the district, and at Towne Acres Elementary — a school he said is in desperate need of new facilities.
“Within five to 10 years, we’re going to need an additional grade school if the rates keep going as they were with the pre-pandemic numbers,” he also pointed out.