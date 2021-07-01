A plan to turn the old Boones Creek Elementary School into a satellite campus for the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Elizabethton was given the green light by the Washington County Board of Education on Thursday.
The school board approved the concept of leasing the former elementary school property to the state to allow the Elizabethton TCAT to expand its workforce development training programs.
Board members said they wanted to see the wording of the agreement modified before giving the deal their final approval.
Jason Day, the board’s chairman, suggested the school system should reserve the right to use other portions of the Boones Creek school property for any purpose it might deem necessary in the future.
Jerry Boyd, the county’s director of schools, said the school board’s attorney, Scott Bennett, is reviewing “language in the contract” to protect the school system’s best interests.
“It’s a lease, and the Board of Education maintains ownership of the property,” Boyd said.
Officials have been working to make TCAT-Boones Creek campus a regional dual enrollment center where area high school students would have access to a variety of new programs. The campus would also allow the state to expand the curriculum already offered in Elizabethton.
School officials hope the Boones Creek campus will address a critical backlog in instructional programs for welding, heavy equipment operation and diesel repair.
During a workshop last month, Board of Education members heard from officials with the TCAT facility in Elizabethton, who told them the Boones Creek campus would operate on the technical middle college concept.
This would allow students to earn their required high school credits during their freshman and sophomore years. Next, they would attend the technical middle college program in their junior and senior years to obtain a post certification.
TCAT officials say a waiver would be requested to reduce the number of high school credits required of students participating in the technical middle college program.