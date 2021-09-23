The Washington County Board of Education voted Thursday to continue its current COVID-19 protocols until the end of the semester.
Jerry Boyd, the director of county schools, told board members he would ask them to review the pandemic plan again in January.
He said the school district’s current COVID numbers were “much better” than those recorded in late August when more than 1,500 quarantine cases forced Washington County schools to close for a week.
As of Wednesday, Boyd said the school system had 45 confirmed cases of COVID among its students and 12 among the staff.
He said there were also a total of 358 students and school employees in quarantine.
The board voted earlier this month to tweak its COVID-19 quarantine policy for students and teachers, stipulating that students and staff members who wear face masks and who may come into contact with the virus do not have to be quarantined unless they begin exhibiting symptoms of COVID.
The school board has set a policy requiring face coverings for all students, staff and visitors while they are inside school buildings and on school buses.
However, the policy gives parents the power to opt their children out of the mask requirement.
The design for a new Jonesborough K-8 School also got the backing of school board members at their special meeting on Thursday.
“I’m getting very excited,” board member Mary Beth Dellinger told her colleagues. “When is the groundbreaking?”
School board members were told last week the project will now cost $10 million more than originally estimated.
Officials said construction costs and a shortage of building materials had driven up the project’s price tag. Jim Wheeler, a county commissioner and town attorney for Jonesborough, said the new school’s design contained “no fluff.”
Washington County commissioners signed a deal with the town of Jonesborough in 2019 to build a new $32.75 million K-8 county school and sports complex.
The Washington County Budget Committee met last week to approve the added cost of the new school, which will bring its total price to $42,750,000. The commission will consider a resolution at its meeting Monday night to amend the original agreement with the town and allocate additional funds for the school project.
The county’s revised allocation for the project will be $2.9 million annually, which reflects another $464,050 yearly to cover the added $10 million over the next 30 years.
As a result of the change, the Budget Committee has informed the Board of Education there will be a decrease in the amount of annual funding going to capital projects for education.
The revised Jonesborough school funding deal does not impact an interlocal agreement commissioners reached with Johnson City last year calling for the county to allocate $500,000 annually to city schools over a 25-year period to help fund its school capital needs.
That agreement was reached to address concerns that Johnson City might sue the county to recoup education funds that it would typically share with municipal coffers through the traditional school construction process.
Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest told school board members on Thursday that it was two years ago on that same date when town officials first approached school and county leaders with the plan to build a new Jonesborough school.
“There’s been a lot of things that have happened in between,” he said.