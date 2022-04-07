The Washington County Board of Education voted Thursday to approve a one-time COVID-19 bonus for all employees of county schools.
The bonuses will be paid to all part-time and full-time employees who were employed as of Jan. 1.
Full-time employees will receive a bonus of $350. Part-time employees will get a bonus of $175.
The one-time bonuses are estimated to cost the school system $435,426.18.
Money from the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief 1 grant will be used to reimburse the county school system’s general fund to cover the bonuses.