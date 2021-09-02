The Washington County Board of Education voted Thursday to tweak its COVID-19 quarantine policy for students and teachers.
School Board Chairman Jason Day made a motion stipulating that students and staff members who wear face masks and who may have come into contact with the virus do not have to be quarantined unless they begin exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.
“If you are wearing a mask and you don’t have symptoms, you need to be in the classroom,” Day said.
Board member Keith Ervin was the lone vote against the change. He told his colleagues the policy will result in the school system sending unmasked “kids home who are not sick.”
Jerry Boyd, Washington County’s director of schools, said the system is currently following the quarantine guidelines established by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Washington County schools have been closed this week in response to a high number of COVID-19 quarantine cases among its students and staff.
The school system announced on Aug. 27 the decision to close classes was made because of the rising number students and faculty in quarantine made it difficult to staff the “positions essential for the efficient and effective operations of our school system.”
The school board voted on Aug. 19 to update its pandemic protocols by requiring face coverings for all students, staff and visitors while they are inside school buildings and on school buses. However, the policy gives parents the power to opt their children out of the mask requirement.
Boyd told board members that the parents of nearly 25.3% of the students in the school system have opted their children out of the mask requirement. He said Daniel Boone High School had the highest number of students opted out with 36% and Asbury Elementary School was the lowest with 14.4%.
Board members are expected to re-evaluate the mask policy and other pandemic measures when they meet for a workshop on Sept. 23.
Earlier in the day, Boyd told the Washington County Health, Education and Welfare Committee that school officials “anticipate a large number” of students and staff will return to the classrooms next week. Classes are scheduled to resume on Sept. 7.
The director said 1,200 students were in quarantine as of Wednesday, but many are expected to be “eligible to return” to school by the end of the week.