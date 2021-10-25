ELIZABETHTON — One Carter County Halloween tradition will be back to frighten and delight listeners at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
The park will once again host the Scary Stories at Fort Watauga. The stories will be presented in the amphitheater, right outside the recreated Fort Watauga and only a few hundred feet from the Watauga River, providing a unique atmosphere for an evening of scary tales geared toward the entire family.
There will be some accomplished storytellers to entertain and perhaps encourage a few goosebumps:
C. Keith Young, raconteur, is pleased to return to the Scary Stories at Fort Watauga. He has charmed audiences of all ages for more than three decades (since graduating from East Tennessee State University’s reading and story arts program). Young has been a featured storyteller/emcee at festival events such as Jonesborough Days; the Virginia Highlands Festival; the Erwin Strawberry Festival; the Stone Soup Festival in Woodruff, S.C.; Roan Mountain State park/Miller Homestead Days; Elizabethton's Covered Bridge Festival; and others. He is a favorite among programs that enjoy energetic, rib-tickling, family-friendly songs and tales.
Catherine Yael Serota is Southern-Appalachian born, from Asheville, N.C. Her career in human services lasted 42 years and took her from Greensboro N.C. across the state to Johnson City. She developed an interest in storytelling four years ago as a result of a lifetime of reading, a love of articulation and history, and, now, time to pursue these interests in retirement. Serota is a board member of the Asheville Storytelling Circle, the North Carolina Storytelling Guild, and an alumna member of the Jonesborough Storytellers Guild. She has told stories all over the region and is working on a book of stories for publication in Spring 2022.
Wallace Shealy, from Flag Pond, has the distinction of being named the 2010 Bold Faced Liar Champion by the Storytelling Arts Center of the Southeast. Wallace is active with the Jonesborough Storytellers Guild and has been involved with the National Storytelling Festival for more than 30 years. Whether he’s recalling a tale from his childhood, telling a story based on the Good Book or spinning a yarn you will be delighted listening to him stretch the truth all out of proportion.
Mary Jane Kennedy spent 30 years teaching in Orlando. She has a background in music, voice-over, historical research, and storytelling. She is the co-founder of The Homespun Storytellers and The Overmountain Singers. Kennedy is also a co-founder of The Front Porch Storytellers, where she has presented storytelling and music programs at many schools, civic functions, senior homes, and organizations throughout the Appalachian Highlands for nearly 20 years along with the popular Historic Ghost Walks of Elizabethton.
Chad Bogart descends from a long line of Appalachian storytellers. His telling is enhanced by a background in music and historical interpretation. He has been featured as a historic interpreter and character demonstrator at over fifty historic sites across the eastern US. Locally, Bogart has been a featured storyteller at the Mountain Makins Festival in Morristown; the Bonnie Kate Theater in Elizabethton; and the campfire series at both Roan Mountain State Park and Rock Creek Park in Erwin. He is also a co-founder of the Front Porch Storytellers. His interest in scary stories stemmed from ghost tales told by his grandmother and are a favorite among his listeners.
The program will be presented in the Fort Watauga Amphitheater which offers bench style seating and the opportunity to socially distance between family groups. Make sure to dress warmly as the nighttime air along the Watauga river can be chilly and damp. This event is free of charge and is sure to be an exciting evening with family and friends. For more information contact Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park.