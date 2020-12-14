Scarborough named Dean of Clemmer College at ETSU

Following a national search, Dr. Janna Scarborough has been named dean of the Clemmer College at East Tennessee State University.
Scarborough joined the ETSU faculty in 2006 and has served as interim dean for the past 20 months. For six years, she served as chair of the Department of Counseling and Human Services and also held an associate dean appointment in the Clemmer College before assuming the interim deanship in March 2019.
Last year, she spent a semester as a Presidential Fellow working closely with President Brian Noland and the ETSU senior administration team.
A graduate of the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota, Scarborough holds a B.S. degree in social and behavior sciences and a master’s degree in school counseling from Western Carolina University. She was awarded her Ph.D. degree in counselor education from the University of Virginia.
Scarborough began her professional career as a school counselor for the Buncombe County School System in North Carolina. In 2013, she received the Counselor Educator of the Year award from the Tennessee School Counselor Association.
Her research has been published in such journals as Family Science Review, Journal of LGBT Issues in Counseling, Professional School Counseling, Romanian Journal of Counseling and Journal of Counseling and Development.
In addition to University School, the Clemmer College is home to ETSU’s highly respected K-12 educator preparation programs as well as academic programs in counseling, human services, special education, sport and exercise science, school leadership and administration, early childhood education, and sport and recreation management.
