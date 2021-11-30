Johnson City Press classified customers are being targeted by scammers, according to Publisher Rick Thomason.
“Multiple classified customers of the Press have received bogus calls from someone out of the area who claims we no longer accept cash payments and says our customers must pay by credit card,” Thomason said. “In each case, the scammer asks for the customer’s credit card number and other data that would assist them in filing an illegitimate claim on our clients’ credit card.”
Thomason issued a warning to all classified customers and reiterated that the Press does still take cash, as well as credit cards, as payment for transactions.
“It is unfortunate that someone would attempt to prey on our loyal customers,” Thomason said. “If anyone has gotten a call and is suspicious of the claims, please call our classified team and they will be able to answer any questions.”
The incidents have been reported to local law enforcement authorities for investigation.
To contact the classified department, call 423-929-3111.