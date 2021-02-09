HAMPTON — The first of a series of cleanups of litter from East Tennessee rivers and lakes was a success despite the cold weather, according to Ed Jordan, president of Keep Carter County Beautiful.
“The Watauga Lake cleanup last Saturday was a success,” Jordan said. “Thanks to all the volunteers who braved the cold weather and water that made this event a great success.”
The event was the kickoff of a series of four cleanups in the Cherokee National Forest River Cleanup presented by Volkswagen.
The remaining events of the series will be held at South Holston Lake on Saturday, Feb. 13, starting at 10 a.m. at the launch point at 19482 County Park Road in Abingdon, Virginia; Tellico Lake on Saturday, Feb. 20; Parksville Lake on Saturday, Feb. 27; and the Ocoee River on Sunday, Feb. 28.
At Watauga Lake, Keep Carter County Beautiful partnered with Keep Tennessee River Beautiful. Jordan said he wanted to give special thanks to Kathleen Gibi of Keep Tennessee River Beautiful. He also expressed thanks to Benny Lyons, manager of the Carter County Landfill. Lyons supported the event with two roll-off dumpsters.
Jordan said people can help keep the lakes and rivers clean by not tossing litter out the car window.
“Just remember that littering and illegal dumping along our roads and countryside ends up downstream and eventually into our rivers, lakes and oceans as shown in Saturday’s lake cleanup pictures. This type of behavior will and has a grave negative impact on our one and only environment,” Jordan said.