ELIZABETHTON — It appears that with the turn of the new year, interest in the May 3 Carter County Republican Primary is growing.
An example of the interest could be seen in a meet and greet hosted by Mike Fraley, a candidate for sheriff of Carter County. The meeting was held on Saturday at Star Fitness, 103 Smoky Mountain Place, in the Watauga Industrial Park.
While Fraley organized the event to help with his own campaign, he made sure to invite all Republican candidates in the primary to come out and participate in the meet and greet. Many candidates, from judges in multi-county judicial races to candidates in county-wide offices, to candidates in district races for county commission, school board and constable also showed up to meet the voters and discuss their platforms.
For his own campaign, Fraley told the citizens about his 10-step plan for improving the sheriff’s department that he introduced when he first announced his candidacy in January 2021. Since that announcement, Fraley has been busy campaigning at a relaxed pace, holding a few previous meet and greets, meeting with voters and placing signs. His opponents have also been keeping a steady but subdued early pace. Those candidates are retired law enforcement officers Kim Birchfield, Thomas Smith and the incumbent sheriff, Dexter Lunceford.
Lunceford has served as sheriff for the past two terms. Most of his law enforcement career was with the Tennessee Highway Patrol, where he retired prior to being elected sheriff. Both Smith and Fraley had careers with the Carter County Sheriff’s Department, where each retired as an officer in the department. Birchfield had a long career with the Johnson City Police Department, where he retired. He then became chief of police in Gate City, Va.
The winner of the May primary will go on to face a challenge from independent candidate Rocky Croy in the Aug. 5 Carter County General Election. Croy is also a retired officer with the Carter County Sheriff’s Department.
Meanwhile, several other races in Carter County are beginning to heat up. While the sheriff’s race is usually the hottest race in the county general elections, the race for mayor is also generating a lot of attention this year. The man who was elected mayor in 2018, Rusty Barnett, died in office in 2020. The Carter County Commission selected Patty Woodby, who was serving as chair of the commission to serve the remainder of Barnett’s term.
After winning the office with the vote of the County Commission, Woodby is now campaigning to win the office by countywide election. She faces challenges from Mike “Acey” Ensor and Danny Ward. Ensor is an educator in the Carter County School System and Ward is a member of the Carter County School Board and a former member of the Carter County Commission. The winner of the primary will face a challenge in August from independents Devon Buck and Leon Humphrey, the son of the former mayor of Carter County.
Another race that has become heated is the contest to see who will succeed Randal Lewis as county trustee. Lewis has announced that he will be retiring this year. Five candidates have announced their campaigns to succeed him. The candidates include Aaron Greer, Jeffrey Guinn, Travis Hill, Chad Lewis and Andy Wetzel.
Greer and his wife, Julie, became owners of Barker’s Drive Thru Restaurant in Stoney Creek in October 2020. For over eight years, he worked for Business Information Systems of Piney Flats, which provides government software used throughout the state. He represented the company in all 95 county trustee offices in the state and in county government offices throughout the Southeast.
Guinn also is a small business owner. He is the owner of Jeff’s Paint and Body Shop at 1106 Stateline Road, where he specializes in automotive body and interior repair. He has been in business for 30 years. He started the business in Hampton.
Hill is currently starting his fourth year as a member of the Carter County Commission, representing the 6th District. He served one year as chairman of the commission and currently serves as vice chairman. He has also served on several committees, including Financial Management, Nominating, Budget, Agricultural, Library, Audit, Planning and Beer Board.
Lewis is the owner of A+ Landscaping. For the past eight years, his company has served as a contractor on commercial and residential property in Carter, Washington and Sullivan counties and he is a subcontractor on property in Elizabethton. He has also grown up watching the operations of the trustee’s office. He is the son of Carter County Trustee Randal Lewis.
Wetzel is the owner of the Stateline Drive-In Theater and is also a battalion chief of the Elizabethton Fire Department. He also has a 27- and-a-half-year career with the United States Marine Corps Reserves, including two active duty tours in Iraq. He is also commander of Post 2166 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
In the only other county office in which there is a challenge, incumbent County Court Clerk Mary Gouge is facing a challenge from Randall Jenkins, who currently serves as a member of the Carter County Commission.