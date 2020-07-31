Early voting for Tennessee’s Aug. 6 election ends at noon on Saturday.
The crowded ballot includes contested primaries for Congress and state legislative offices, as well as a county general election. Voters in Washington County will decide contested races for constable and the Board of Education.
Early voting will be conducted in Washington County at three locations between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
Those early voting sites are:
- The former Ace Hardware building, 220 N. Second Ave., Jonesborough.
- Johnson City Fire Station 8, 106 Gray Commons Area, Gray.
- The former Princeton Arts Center building, 2516 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City.
How The Numbers Compare
Washington County Election Administrator Maybell Stewart said 9,915 votes have been cast in the county as of 10 a.m. Thursday. That number includes absentee ballots, nursing home votes and early polling on the machines.
Stewart said 3,366 absentee ballots have been mailed by her office, and 1,396 have been returned as of Wednesday.
Thursday was the last day to request an absentee by mail ballot for the August election. Stewart said those ballots must be returned to election officials before the polls close on Election Day.
In Washington County, polls will open at 8 a.m. on Aug. 6, and close at 8 p.m.
In August 2016, Washington County recorded 230 absentee votes by mail as part of 3,356 early votes cast in that election. A total of 7,196 votes were cast in that August election.
Those numbers were higher in the August 2018 election, when 292 absentee votes were counted in Washington County as part of 8,612 cast during the early voting period. Washington County recorded a total of 19,119 votes in that election, which included contested races for county mayor and County Commission.
What’s On The Ballot
The Aug. 6 ballot includes 16 Republicans and three Democrats vying to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, R-Johnson City, in Tennessee’s 1st District, as well as 15 Republicans and five Democrats seeking to succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn.
There are also state primaries for the General Assembly on the ballot. In the 6th District, incumbent Rep. Micah Van Huss, R-Jonesborough, faces challenger Tim Hicks, a Washington County homebuilder.
State Rep. Matthew Hill, R-Jonesborough, is being challenged in the 7th District by Jonesborough businesswoman Rebecca Keefauver Alexander.
Voters in Tennessee can find their early voting and Election Day voting precincts, as well as locate their legislative districts and view sample ballots by going online at govotetn.com. Tennesseans can also check on their registration status at this site.
Sample ballots for Washington County can also be viewed at wcecoffice.com/sample-ballots/.
What’s Needed At The Polls
Election officials are reminding Tennesseans voting early or on Election Day to bring a valid photo identification with them to the polls. Driver’s licenses or photo IDs issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, by state government or by the federal government are allowed — even if they are expired.
College student IDs are not accepted.
“County election officials have worked diligently to make early voting safe and easy,” Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett said in a statement released Thursday. “There’s no need to wait. I encourage voters to take advantage of the final Saturday of early voting.”
The secretary of state also encouraged state residents “to do their part during early voting and on Election Day to stay safe.” That includes wearing a face masks and maintaining a 6-foot distance from poll officials and other voters.
Voters can find additional information by going to govotetn.com.