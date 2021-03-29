ELIZABETHTON — Dr. Robert Sams has a deep interest in local history, and his two collections reflect that interest.
The Elizabethton optometrist keeps his collection in a downtown office, where he can show off his prized pieces, as well as a wide assortment of antique appliances that most first-time viewers can’t tell the doctor what or why the strange contraption was created.
Like many people in Carter County, Sams has a love for the Covered Bridge, which spans the Doe River in downtown Elizabethton. Like many of those fans of the Covered Bridge, Sams has a collection of Covered Bridge photographs, paintings and drawings.
One of the most prized positions is a photograph that shows the bridge before it had its characteristic windows. There are holes where the windows are now.
The holes appeared to be irregular breaks in the horizontal boards, creating long and narrow openings for light to shine into the interior of the 134-foot-long bridge.
The photograph shows a man on horseback in the middle of the Doe, facing upstream toward the bridge.
Sams said the undated photograph is the oldest image he has of the bridge. He has about 65 other images of the bridge, most of them unique.
There are pictures of the bridge in all seasons and spanning numerous decades. While the scenes change drastically, the bridge is mostly unchanged in nearly all of them, looking pretty much the same as when engineer Thomas Watson, the builder of the Tweetsie Railroad, had built the bridge in 1882 to span the Doe River and connecting 3rd Street with Hattie Avenue.
The unchanging Covered Bridge is the main impression of the collection. There have been a few changes over the years, especially the change from a green metal roof to cedar shake shingles. Meanwhile, everything around the bridge has changed, from buildings to the park that bears the name of the Covered Bridge. Even the river has changed, thanks to the addition of a weir dam just downstream from the bridge.
Sams is proud of his collection, but he does say its is not the most extensive. He said the best collection was the one assembled by Harold Lingerfelt, longtime pharmacist in downtown Elizabethton and also once the mayor of the town. Sams said Lingerfelt was also an accomplished photographer.
Not on display are some of the actual pieces of the Covered Bridge that were removed over the years during the various renovations of the bridge. A collection of old wood from the bridge came from Sams’ friend J.I. Cornett, who was a building contractor and once was chosen to lead a bridge renovation project.
Sams’ second collection also reflects his love of the past, especially the local past, but the collection consists of very humble objects. The collection is made up of yardsticks.
He has hundreds of yardsticks of all colors and different lengths. Yes, his collection includes some sticks that were 48 inches, or four feet, instead of the normal 36 inches. Most of the yardsticks display the name of the store or business who gave away the measuring device. Most of the sticks display the names of businesses from the Tri-Cities, although many of the businesses exist only in the memories of older people. The collection does contain rulers from many other states, near and far.
“In the past, every house had a yardstick and they were use a lot,” Sams said. It was a good advertisement because they were used so often and lasted a lifetime.
One way in which Sams differs from most collectors is that he does not hunt for his prizes. Instead of going on the hunt, Sams is more like a spider, waiting for the prize to fall into his web.
Sams’ secret is his daughter’s profession. She is Amy Outland of Outland Estate Liquidators. He said the company is involved in estate sales from Bristol to Greeneville. Nearly every one of those houses contain at least one yardstick.
So successful has Sams been at collecting unique yardsticks that he has both walls of a long corridor covered in yardsticks. They are displayed just like closed Venetian blinds. He devised his own connecting device to hold the yardsticks in place. It is made of a wood block that allows the yardstick to be attached to the front.
On the back is a flange that connects to the hanger. It allows the various yardsticks to be moved about to different locations on the wall. Sams has developed a similar device to hang his Covered Bridge pictures.
The estate sales have also helped Sams acquire a unique set of antiques, from cooking utensils to laundry aids. His collection was also supplemented by his patients over his many years of practice.
“There were some who didn’t have money to pay,” Sams said. “So they brought in something to trade.” In that way, Sams got some very unique old clocks and radios for his collection.
But his really unique items came from the estate sales.
“I just wait until the sale is over and see what is left,” Sams said. Naturally, that is the stuff he most treasures, the stuff nobody else bought because they couldn’t figure out what the heck it was.