Now the principal project manager overseeing the multi-year, multi-million dollar Boone Dam repair project, Sam Vinson grew up in a small farm south of Bowling Green, Kentucky.
“Early life was a mix of working tobacco, hay, strawberries, cattle and horses while playing school sports,” he said.
He and his wife Carrie, who is an elementary school librarian, started dating in high school and both attended Western Kentucky University. Sam and Carrie have now been married for 23 years and have two teenage daughters, Emma and Elle.
The remediation project at Boone Dam was necessitated after the Tennessee Valley Authority discovered seepage near the base of the structure’s earthen embankment in October 2014. Officials originally estimated the project would be complete in 5-7 years and now anticipate the undertaking will be totally finished in July 2022.
Personally, Vinson said, the most challenging aspect of the project is the time he has had to spend away from his family, who live in Chattanooga.
“In our industry, you can either move your family often or keep them stable and spend time apart from them,” Vinson said.
When he got the opportunity to manage the repair project, his daughters were in elementary and middle school. They’re now both in high school.
‘‘When I hear someone question why it takes 5-7 years and why they think we should be able to complete this mega-project in less time, I think of my daughters and how nobody would want that more than them,” Vinson said.
What are your responsibilities as principal project manager?
Other than directly managing the Boone Dam embankment remediation project, I manage other project managers that work on hydro and fossil projects for TVA. I have a great group of peers, and so that part of the responsibility is easy. During our day-to-day activities as a project manager, we are accountable for successful completion of scope, schedule and budgets for our projects. ... I like to tell people project managers are the glue that holds the various groups executing projects and the impacted stakeholders together for a common goal.
What do you like most about your job?
The diversity and getting to know so many people! Every project is different, every joint project team has different members and every stakeholder we touch has different concerns and impacts. Nothing is better than traveling past a completed project and thinking, “I helped build that.” Now, my teenagers roll their eyes as we drive through places like Nashville and say “that is the Pinnacle Symphony Tower” and “that is the Nashville Convention Center” and “Dad helped build those” just so that they don’t have to hear the stories again.
How did you end up working for the TVA?
In mid-2012, I interviewed for a position in a new group that was forming at TVA to help assess and improve their dam safety infrastructure. ... I accepted an offer ... in October of 2012 and started full time in January 2013. At that time, TVA was assessing its dams, many of which had been built in the 1940s and 1950s. Over the past seven years this has matured from planning and moved into implementation of improvement projects.
What have been the most challenging aspects of the Boone Dam repair project?
Professionally, it is the competing priorities of stakeholders. The actual repair of the dam, while complex, is interesting and for the most part has progressed beyond hard spots. However, the associated stakeholders around the repair in some cases have conflicting expectations, and this is a balancing act. Our top priority is the protection of the downstream public, but we have to balance the desire of the upstream community to return the lake to previous levels as soon as possible.
Another great example is the vegetation that has grown around the lake during the drawdown. Environmental advocates and sportspersons that use the lake want the vegetation to remain for the health of the lake and its fish. In contrast, private landowners and those that use the lake for recreational boating ... want all of the vegetation removed completely. Our job is to listen, encourage collaboration and ultimately craft the balance that each stakeholder can support to allow the effort to be successful.
What’s one thing you think people should know about the repair project?
TVA and its leadership has provided the project every resource we have asked for and are very engaged in the success of this project. From our CEO, COO and senior vice president to our vice presidents and project team, I am impressed with TVA’s commitment to the Boone Lake and Tri-Cities region. TVA’s commitment is more than money and in my opinion is monumental in response to the geologic conditions that led to the repair.