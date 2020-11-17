Three weeks from its deadline to collect Christmas gifts for nearly 1,400 low-income children in Washington, Carter and Unicoi counties, the Johnson City Salvation Army is in need of Angel Tree shoppers for approximately 1,200 children.
Capt. Bethany Yocum on Tuesday encouraged those who wish to help the Angel Tree children to go ahead and do so now.
“The big thing is it is very easy for them to stay safe by shopping online at our Walmart registry. Or if they want to shop in person, our Angel needs list can be found on trees at Walmart (in Johnson City and Elizabethton) and on the top floor of The Mall (at Johnson City).
“We’re asking for them all to be purchased and returned to us by Dec. 6,” Yocum said.
This year’s Angel Tree gift distribution is set for Dec. 16 at the National Guard Armory in Elizabethton and Dec. 18 at the Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Salvation Army staff will conduct the distribution without the assistance of community volunteers or the inmate work crews who traditionally handle a large portion of the labor for the project.
To streamline the gift processing and reduce Angel Tree shoppers’ risk of exposure to the virus, an online shopping registry has been created and the contents of the Angel Tree packages has been limited to a new coat, a new pair of shoes and three toys for each child.
Those who wish to shop in person may still do so by picking up an Angel Tree needs list at the tree locations at the participating shopping outlets and dropping off the gifts at the Johnson City Salvation Army offices at 204 West Walnut Street by Dec. 6.
For further safety, the distributions will be conducted as drive-throughs with recipient families remaining in their cars.
The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle drive for donations to support its year round social services for the poor and homeless, including assistance with rent, utilities and food and the operation of Salvation Army’s Center of Hope shelter and kitchen in Johnson City, will kick off Saturday at shopping centers across the Tri-Cities and continue Monday-Saturday through Christmas Eve.
With the increase in the local need for Salvation Army services that came with the pandemic, this year’s goal Red Kettle fundraising goal is $200,000 or $10,000 more than last year’s record $190,000 collection in the Johnson City area.
Yocum said, “We hope the community will come out and help us raise these funds because of the increase in need. We have more rent, utility and food clients, and more residents in our shelter as well.”
Individuals and groups who wish to help ring the Red Kettle bells can schedule a time slot to fit their schedule online at www.Christmas2020.org.
For those who wish to shop for an Angel Tree child online, a link to the Walmart gift registry for local children is also available at the website.
More information about the projects may be obtained by contacting the Salvation Army at 423-926-2101.