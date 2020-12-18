With record-breaking Covid-19 numbers adding to the need for Salvation Army services, Corps Commander Antwann Yocum will make a trumpeting appeal for the Red Kettle donations Saturday, Dec. 19, at The Mall at Johnson City.
In a final hour push to meet the Johnson City corps’ $200,000 fundraising goal for year-round Salvation Army services in Washington, Carter, Unicoi and Greene counties, Yocum will man a kettle, ring a bell and play his trumpet from 6-8 p.m. at the mall’s main entrance.
His effort will be bolstered by an anonymous donor who will match every Red Kettle donation made to the Johnson City corps on Saturday up to $40,000.
“We are thankful to our anonymous donor, who has agreed to match all donations on Saturday up to $40,000 for the Johnson City unit,” Yocum said.
“Our community has already had a tremendous response this year to our call to rescue Christmas and spread hope into the New Year for our neighbors. Even though we have not been able to cover many doors this year, we are hopeful we can hit our local goal of $200,000 by this weekend.
“The Salvation Army works to support families when crisis happens. This crisis called COVID is long-lasting and ever-changing in its impact. And while we continue to provide our life-sustaining services to our community as we have for the last nine months, my bell ringers have been out day in and day out and now I feel it is my responsibility to make a final stand on our last weekend of the campaign.”
As of Friday afternoon, the Salvation Army of Johnson Cityorganization was $50,000 short of its 2020 Red Kettle goal, but Yocum was hopeful the community will respond on Saturday.
He encouraged everyone to stop by the kettle at the front of the mall to drop in their coins or bills or to use the barcode available on every Red Kettle to scan in an electronic donation.
For those who cannot come out to a kettle, donations can be made safely and easily online at www.salvationarmyjohnsoncity.org or by mail to Salvation Army of Johnson City, 204 W. Walnut St. Johnson City, TN 37604.