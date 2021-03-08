The former chairman of the state Republican Party told members of the East Tennessee Republican Club on Monday that while some ballots cast in the November’s presidential election “were not quite right,” he does not think widespread fraud is the reason Donald Tump lost his re-election bid by 7 million votes.
“It was a tough night,” Saltsman told local Republicans meeting at the Carnegie Hotel in Johnson City. “ I hate to say this, but we lost fair and square.”
The longtime Republican strategist said he doesn’t think it was rigged voting machines or other irregularities on Election Day that cost Trump the win, but a “system set in place” that allowed Democrats to continue counting absentee ballots after the polls had closed.
“Every number I saw tells me we lost the election,” Saltsman said. “I’m not happy about that, and I think we will have the opportunity in 2022 to make it right.”
Saltsman is currently serving as campaign chairman for Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Trump’s former press secretary, who is running as a Republican for governor in Arkansas
He said Republicans should concentrate on taking back control of the U.S. House of Representatives in the midterm election. He noted Republican-controlled state legislatures could also help in that effort with upcoming congressional redistricting.
Saltsman believes Republicans can pick up at least 10 seats nationwide by redrawing congressional districts.
He also thinks the 2024 Republican presidential primary is gearing up “to be awesome.” He said if Trump does not seek the nomination, the Republican field could include as many as 25 Republicans.
Saltsman, who also served as presidential campaign manager for Sander’s father, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee in 2008, said if Trump does decide to run again in 2024, he is certain the former president will be the undisputed GOP favorite.
The former GOP chairman said the Republican Party is working to to “recalibrate itself” following the 2020 election. He said that should include a return to it being the party of fiscal responsibility in dealing with the $30 trillion national debt.
Saltsman also told members of the East Tennessee Republican Club that it is GOP organizations like theirs that represent the heart and soul of the party.
“Sarah Huckabee Sanders is a great voice and leader in our party, and she will be for some time to come, but she came from a room just like this,” Saltsman said. “Without you, that agenda doesn’t happen.”
Meanwhile, GOP leaders from Washington County and Unicoi County presented East Tennessee State University student Mason Mosier with two checks — each for $500 — at Monday’s meeting. Mosier said he is running as a “Christian conservative” for president of ETSU’s Student Government Association.
Washington County Party Chairman Turney Williams said Monday he and other members of the East Tennessee Republican Club will be doing their parts in “fighting liberalism at ETSU” by helping Mosier raise money for his SGA bid in the fall.
Williams and others at the GOP club’s meeting were critical of the ETSU mens basketball team’s decision to take a knee during the playing of the National Anthem to call attention to racial injustice.