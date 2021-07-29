Sales tax holidays are underway this weekend in Tennessee

Tennessee’s annual sales tax holiday on back-to-school supplies, clothing and computers kicks off at 12:01 a.m. Friday and ends Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
During the traditional sales tax holiday period, these items can be purchased tax-free. The purchases must be made for personal use and not for business or trade.
Clothing
Exempt items are:
• General apparel that costs $100 or less per item, such as shirts, pants, socks, shoes and dresses.
Not exempt are:
• Apparel items priced at more than $100;
• Items sold together, such as shoes, cannot be split up to stay beneath the $100 maximum;
• Items such as jewelry, handbags, or sports and recreational equipment.
School Supplies
Exempt items are:
• Supplies with a purchase price of $100 or less per item, such as binders, backpacks, crayons, paper, pens, pencils, and rulers, and art supplies such as glazes, clay, paints, drawing pads and artist paintbrushes.
Not exempt are:
• School and art supplies individually priced at more than $100;
• Items that are normally sold together cannot be split up to stay beneath the $100 maximum.
Computers
Exempt items are:
• Computers for personal use with a purchase price of $1,500 or less;
• Laptop computers, if priced at $1,500 or less, also qualify as well as tablet computers.
Not exempt are:
• Storage media, like flash drives and compact discs;
• Individually purchased software;
• Printer supplies;
• Household appliances.
A New Holiday Begins
The state General Assembly has also created a new sales tax holiday this year on food, food ingredients and prepared foods during a period beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Friday and ending at 11:59 p.m on Thursday.
This includes qualified sales of prepared food by restaurants, food trucks, caterers and grocery stores. Sales of alcoholic beverages are not included in items exempt during this holiday period.
Prepared food does not include food that is only cut, repackaged, or pasteurized by the seller, and eggs, fish, meat, poultry and foods containing these raw animal foods requiring cooking by the consumer as recommended by the Food and Drug Administration to prevent food borne illnesses.
Food and food ingredients are defined as liquid, concentrated, solid, frozen, dried, or dehydrated substances that are sold to be ingested or chewed by humans and are consumed for their taste or nutritional value. Food and food ingredients do not include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, candy and dietary supplements.
Prepared Food
Prepared food includes:
• Items sold in a heated state or heated by the seller;
• Items that contain two or more food ingredients mixed together by the seller for sale as a single item;
• Items sold with eating utensils, such as plates, knives, forks, spoons, glasses, cups, napkins, or straws provided by the vendor.
A Year-Long Tax Holiday
The General Assembly has also established a year-long state tax holiday on retail sales of gun safes and safety devices sold from July 1 through 11:59 p.m. on June 30, 2022.
A “gun safe” is defined as a locking container or other enclosure equipped with a padlock, key lock, combination lock, or other locking device that is designed and intended for the secure storage of one or more firearms.
A “gun safety device” is defined as any integral device to be equipped or installed on a firearm that permits the user to program the firearm to operate only for specified persons designated by the user through computerized locking devices or other means integral to and permanently part of the firearm.